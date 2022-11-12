Riverside County COVID Hospitalizations Decreased, 15 Deaths Reported Today (November 11, 2021).

(CTN News) – There have been fewer COVID patients hospitalized in Riverside County in the last few months, while 220 virus-related cases have been confirmed, and 15 new virus-related deaths have also been reported.

As reported by Riverside University Health System, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations countywide decreased to 237 on Wednesday from 240 on Tuesday, according to the system. On Wednesday, there were 57 patients in the intensive care unit, up from 56 the day before, when the number was 57.

The total number of COVID cases recorded since the pandemic began in March 2020 stands at 368,931, an increase from the 368,711 cases recorded on Tuesday.

In the course of the last 20 months, an average of 5,262 deaths have been recorded in the county as a result of virus-related complications. Due to delays in processing death certificates, the number of fatalities is trailing indicators, and can be backdated for a month or longer.

According to the county’s health department, there were 3,648 known active virus cases countywide on Wednesday, down 515 from Tuesday. According to the county’s Executive Office, the active count is determined by subtracting the deaths and recoveries from the current total of 368,931. This represents the current number of people who are alive.

There were 360,021 verified patient recoveries across the county as a whole.

On Saturday, RUHS clinics began administering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in their clinics.

It has recently been announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the shots for use in the United States. It has been reported that the dose for the child vaccine is one-third that for the adult vaccine, according to RUHS officials.

According to Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County, “the immunization of children in this age group is of paramount importance to slow and stop the spread of the COVID virus in our community, especially since we have seen an increase in cases among this population.”

In order to ensure the safety and effectiveness of vaccines for these children, parents need to have confidence in the vaccines.”

To get vaccinated, under-18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 18 years old.

In order to find out more about local COVID clinics and to schedule an appointment, you may visit myturn.ca.gov for more information.

SEE ALSO:

Breast Cancer Warning Signs For Women Over 50