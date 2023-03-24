Abortion Laws In Thailand: Current Regulations And Social Context

Abortion Laws In Thailand – The legality of abortion is a contentious issue globally, and it’s treated differently depending on the country. In Thailand, abortion is allowed in specific cases, with stringent measures in place to regulate the process.

This piece aims to delve into the existing laws and regulations governing abortion in Thailand and the societal factors that underpin them.

Overview of Abortion Laws in Thailand

Legal Framework

Under Thai law, abortion is legal under the following circumstances:

The pregnancy is the result of rape or incest

The pregnancy poses a danger to the mother’s physical or mental health

The fetus has a serious genetic disorder or physical abnormality

The pregnancy is under 12 weeks, and the woman has a medical certificate from a qualified doctor stating that continuing the pregnancy would cause her physical or mental harm.

Criminal Liability

Abortion is considered illegal in Thailand except for certain circumstances, and those who carry out abortions outside of these conditions may face imprisonment and/or fines.

Nevertheless, women who undergo abortions outside of these circumstances will not be held criminally accountable.

Access to Services

Abortion services that are both safe and legal are scarcely available in Thailand.

Although private hospitals and clinics have the authority to perform abortions in specific situations, the fee for these services is often exorbitant.

Meanwhile, public hospitals can only conduct abortions under extremely restricted situations, and a committee’s agreement may be mandatory before proceeding with the process.

Social Context of Abortion in Thailand

Cultural Attitudes

In Thailand, Buddhism holds significant influence and places immense value on the preservation of life. However, the Thai society has a relatively higher tolerance towards abortion compared to other nations.

Statistical surveys suggest that a significant portion of Thais support women’s entitlement to decide on whether or not to undergo an abortion.

Stigma and Shame

Despite the fact that abortion is culturally accepted in Thailand, it is still accompanied by a considerable amount of stigma and shame.

Women who choose to have abortions risk being judged and discriminated against by their communities, often being labeled as immoral or selfish.

Reproductive Health Services

The stigma attached to abortion in Thailand is partly due to the scarcity of reproductive health services.

Women who resort to abortion may perceive it as their only option as they are unable to avail themselves of contraception or any other reproductive health facilities.

Conclusion

Although Thailand’s abortion laws are rigid and intricate, they cater to legal access to abortion in particular circumstances.

Nonetheless, insufficient access to economical and secure reproductive healthcare services can impede women from obtaining abortions lawfully and safely.

The social background of abortion in Thailand is a complex affair, as cultural attitudes towards the notion are broadly receptive, but it carries a certain stigma and ignominy.

