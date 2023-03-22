Connect with us

News

Saudi Arabia Officially Announces Ramadan To Begin On Thursday
Advertisement

News Crime Regional News

Chinese Nationals Abducted, 4 Immigration Officers Wanted for Extortion

Learning News Northern Thailand

China's Dams on the Mekong Destroying Fishing Villages in Thailand

News Regional News

Phone Scammers Who Duped Elderly Americans of $87 Million Arrested in Thailand

Business News World News

Red Bull Headquarters Raided By EU Antitrust Investigators in Austria

Entertainment News

Hong Kong Cinemas Take Down 'Winnie The Pooh' Slasher Movie

News

Donald Trump's Indictment Could Lead To Unrest In New York

News

Wyoming's New Abortion Pill Ban Puts It At The Forefront Of The Fight

News Politics

Thailand's King Dissolves Parliament Paving the Way for May Elections

News Crime Southern Thailand

Swiss Man Flees After 6 Underage Girls Rescued from Bar in Phuket, Thailand

News

Arkansas Capitol To Display Anti-Abortion Monument Under New Law

News News Asia World News

Pakistan's Notoriously Corrupt Police File Charges Against Imran Khan and 17 Aides

News

First Case Of Poliovirus Detected in Pakistan in 2023

News

Heavy Rain and Hail Storms Cause Damage to Hundreds of Houses in Chiang Mai

News Tech

1995 Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Mario Molina Honored by Google Doodle

News Northern Thailand

[VIDEO] Freak Hail Storm Damages 570 Homes in Chiang Mai, Thailand

News

Your Go-To Guide To Cloud FinOps for 2023

News

Thai Cabinet Approves 7.7bn Baht Project for Low-Income Families Affected by Rail Transit Expansion

News

Thailand PM Seeks Parliament Dissolution Ahead of the Election

News

UK Ends Covid Test Requirement for Travellers from China

News

Saudi Arabia Officially Announces Ramadan To Begin On Thursday

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Ramadan

(CTN NEWS) – Based on the anticipated sighting of the crescent moon, Muslim authorities in Saudi Arabia and a number of other Middle Eastern nations predict that the fasting month of Ramadan will start on Thursday this year.

The moon was not visible Tuesday night, according to clerics in the area, which means the month-long observance will begin when it does the following evening.

Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and having sex from dawn to dusk throughout Ramadan. The fast can be broken with just a small sip of water or a puff of smoke.

Family and friends get together at night for a festive meal.

Ramadan 2023 To Begin On Thursday

The purpose of the fasting is to draw the faithful closer to God and to make them aware of the suffering of the underprivileged.

Muslims are supposed to perform their daily prayers exactly as prescribed and to reflect more deeply on their religion. Also, they are admonished not to engage in gossip, argument, or swearing throughout the holy month.

One of Islam’s five pillars, fasting, is a requirement for all halal Muslims. However, there are exceptions for people with illnesses and for nursing or pregnant women. It is not expected that young children fast.

Ramadan starts about a week and a half early every year since Islam uses the lunar calendar.

Muslims rejoice in the festive Eid al-Fitr celebration at the conclusion of Ramadan, when kids frequently receive new clothes and presents.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

A 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Pakistan

Hong Kong Cinemas Take Down ‘Winnie The Pooh’ Slasher Movie

Phone Scammers Who Duped Elderly Americans of $87 Million Arrested in Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins