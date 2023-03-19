Health
Breast Cancer Symptoms: How To Recognize Them Early On
Breast Cancer Symptoms – Breast cancer is a serious disease that affects millions of women worldwide. While it is most commonly diagnosed in women, men can also develop breast cancer.
Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, which can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment.
In this article, we will discuss the most common symptoms of breast cancer, how to recognize them early on, and what steps you can take to reduce your risk.
What is Breast Cancer?
Breast cancer is a disease that occurs when abnormal cells grow and divide uncontrollably in the breast tissue. These abnormal cells can form a mass, or tumor, which can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).
Malignant tumors can spread to other body parts, so early detection and treatment are critical.
Common Breast Cancer Symptoms
Breast cancer symptoms include:
1. A Lump or Mass in the Breast
The most common sign of breast cancer is a lump or mass in the breast. This lump may be hard, painless, and have irregular edges.
However, not all lumps are cancerous; some breast cancers can cause a tender, soft, or rounded lump.
2. Changes in Breast Size or Shape
Another common symptom of breast cancer is a change in the size or shape of the breast. This can occur suddenly or gradually over time.
In some cases, breast cancer can cause one breast to become noticeably larger or lower than the other.
3. Nipple Discharge
Nipple discharge is another symptom of breast cancer. This discharge may be clear or bloody, and may occur spontaneously or only when the breast is squeezed.
5. The Skin Of The Breast Changes
The skin of the breast can also be affected by breast cancer.This may include redness, swelling, or thickening of the skin, as well as dimpling or puckering.
5. Breast Pain
Breast cancer is not usually painful in its early stages, but some women may experience breast pain or discomfort.
6. Swollen Lymph Nodes
Breast cancer can also cause swollen lymph nodes in the armpit or collarbone area.
How to Recognize Breast Cancer Early On
Breast cancer can be detected early if it is detected early. Early detection of cancer increases the chances of a successful treatment.
.Here are some tips to help you recognize breast cancer early on:
1. Conduct Regular Breast Self-Exams
Performing regular breast self-exams is one of the best ways to detect breast cancer early on. You should perform these exams at least once a month, and report any changes to your doctor.
2. Get Regular Mammograms
Mammograms are another important tool for detecting breast cancer early on.
It is recommended that women aged 50-74 have a mammogram every two years, but women at higher risk may need to start screening earlier or have more frequent exams.
3. Pay Attention to Changes in Your Breasts
Be aware of any changes in your breasts, such as lumps, nipple discharge, or changes in breast size or shape. If you notice any changes, see your doctor as soon as possible.
Reduce Your Risk of Breast Cancer
While some risk factors for breast cancer, such as age and genetics, cannot be changed, there are some steps you can take to reduce your risk:
1. Maintain a Healthy Weight
Being overweight or obese increases your risk of breast cancer, so it’s important to maintain a healthy weight through regular exercise and a healthy diet.
2. Limit Alcohol Consumption
Drinking alcohol has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, so it’s important to limit your alcohol consumption. The American Cancer Society recommends that women limit themselves to one drink per day.
3. Quit Smoking
Smoking has been linked to a variety of cancers, including breast cancer. Quitting smoking as soon as possible is important if you smoke.
4. Breastfeed Your Baby
Breastfeeding has been linked to a reduced risk of breast cancer, so if you have a baby, try to breastfeed for as long as possible.
5. Get Enough Exercise
Regular exercise has been linked to a reduced risk of breast cancer. Try to exercise most days of the week for at least 30 minutes, such as brisk walking.
Conclusion
Breast cancer is a serious disease, but early detection and treatment can greatly increase your chances of survival.
Knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and taking steps to reduce your risk can help protect yourself from this disease.
Remember to perform regular breast self-exams, get regular mammograms, and see your doctor if you notice any changes in your breasts.
FAQs
- At what age should I start getting mammograms? It is recommended that women aged 50-74 have a mammogram every two years. However, women at higher risk may need to start screening earlier or have more frequent exams.
- What should I do if I find a lump in my breast? If you find a lump in your breast, see your doctor as soon as possible. They may recommend further testing, such as a mammogram or biopsy.
- Is breast cancer hereditary? While some cases of breast cancer are hereditary, the majority are not. However, having a family history of breast cancer may increase your risk.
- Can men get breast cancer? Yes, men can develop breast cancer, although it is rare.
- Is breast cancer always accompanied by a lump? No, breast cancer can cause a variety of symptoms, including changes in breast size or shape, nipple discharge, and changes in the skin of the breast.
RELATED CTN NEWS:
Scientists Produced Baby Mice From Two Guys For The 1st Time