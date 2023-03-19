Breast Cancer Symptoms: How To Recognize Them Early On

Breast Cancer Symptoms – Breast cancer is a serious disease that affects millions of women worldwide. While it is most commonly diagnosed in women, men can also develop breast cancer.

Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, which can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

In this article, we will discuss the most common symptoms of breast cancer, how to recognize them early on, and what steps you can take to reduce your risk.

What is Breast Cancer?

Breast cancer is a disease that occurs when abnormal cells grow and divide uncontrollably in the breast tissue. These abnormal cells can form a mass, or tumor, which can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).

Malignant tumors can spread to other body parts, so early detection and treatment are critical.

Common Breast Cancer Symptoms

Breast cancer symptoms include:

1. A Lump or Mass in the Breast

The most common sign of breast cancer is a lump or mass in the breast. This lump may be hard, painless, and have irregular edges.

However, not all lumps are cancerous; some breast cancers can cause a tender, soft, or rounded lump.

2. Changes in Breast Size or Shape

Another common symptom of breast cancer is a change in the size or shape of the breast. This can occur suddenly or gradually over time.

In some cases, breast cancer can cause one breast to become noticeably larger or lower than the other.

3. Nipple Discharge

Nipple discharge is another symptom of breast cancer. This discharge may be clear or bloody, and may occur spontaneously or only when the breast is squeezed.

5. The Skin Of The Breast Changes