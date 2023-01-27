Connect with us

Thai Police asked the Court to Revoke Bail for Chinese Businessman Tuhao’s Wife
(CTN News) – Because she was determined to have been tampering with evidence and endangering a witness, Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanant, the wife of Chinese businessman Chaiyanat alias Tuhao, was given the order by national police commander Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas for her bail to be revoked.

The judge, however, opted against revoking her bail. If the suspect tampers with the evidence, the investigators will constantly watch her and petition the court to revoke the bail granted to her.

Wantanaree has been accused of money laundering after being detained for her suspected participation in dubious enterprises connected to her spouse.

Since he became a police in November of last year, her spouse has been detained. He is accused of several drug-related, international, and money-laundering offenses.

Tuhao’s spouse had links to the police.

Watanaree Kornchayanant, the wife of Tuhao, is the niece of a former national police commander and deputy prime minister Pol Gen Pracha Promnok.

Yingluck Shinawatra. Pol Col. Wanthanaree is one of five of the eight individuals detained on Saturday accused of money laundering.

In addition to drug trafficking, money laundering, and participation in international criminal activity, the other three defendants, Patcharin Itthiwattana, Sitthipong Thue-setting, and Sitthipaiboon Khamnin, are accused of some additional crimes.

Because it includes international criminal activity, the investigation also comes within the purview of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), according to National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

According to Pol Gen Damrongsak, the Office of the Attorney General must first get authorization for the Department of Inquiry (DSI) to participate in the investigation (OAG).

Since Mr. Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant turned himself into Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn on November 23, he has been held by the police.

He was sought for engaging in drug trafficking and illegally possessing a psychoactive substance to resell it. He refuted all allegations, but the judge granted him bail because he posed a flight risk.

