Criminal Charges Laid Against “Tuhao’s” Wife and 9 Other

According to the Office of the Attorney-General, public prosecutors have filed multiple criminal charges against ten suspects in cases involving Chinese businessman and alleged triad leader Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant.

According to OAG deputy spokesman Kosolwat Inthujanyong, the suspects face serious criminal charges related to drug trafficking, money laundering, and participation in transnational crime. He stated that they were working every day to complete the investigation within the detention periods allowed for the suspects.

Tuhao, 40, surrendered to Bangkok police on November 23 to answer charges of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

He was wanted by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on an arrest warrant for drug trafficking collusion and illegal possession of a psychotropic substance with intent to sell. He denied the allegations but was denied bail.

Police stormed entertainment venues

His surrender came after searches at two Bangkok locations thought to be his hideouts: a luxury house on Rama V Road and a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok.

On October 26, police stormed Jinling, a nightclub that was operating illegally in three adjacent buildings on Charoen Rat Road in Yannawa district, and 104 customers, 99 of whom were Chinese nationals, tested positive for drug use.

Tuhao was said to be the owner of the complex’s businesses. He was also accused of being the leader of a Chinese triad operating in Thailand and of arranging the illegal entry of Chinese citizens into Thailand.

Tuhao was granted Thai citizenship in 2014. His Thai wife is a colonel in the police foreign affairs division and the niece of former Royal Thai Police national chief Pol Gen Pracha Promnok, who served as a deputy prime minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.

Authorities seized assets worth billions of baht that were allegedly purchased with proceeds from illegal activities. His business is being investigated by the Department of Special Investigation.

Wife of Tuhao held on criminal charges

The police will ask the court to keep the wife of Chinese businessman and suspected crime boss Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant detained for further questioning. Police have requested that her detention be extended further and that her bail request be denied.

Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanant, an officer attached to the Royal Thai Police’s foreign affairs division, was among eight people arrested on Saturday for alleged involvement in “grey businesses” linked to Tuhao.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s (MPB) chief of investigations, stated that Pol Col Wanthanaree has been charged with money laundering and is currently being questioned by police and public prosecutors. Pol Col Wanthanaree was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Charoen Krung neighborhood.

Tuhao’s wife had police ties

Tuhao’s wife Watanaree Kornchayanant is the niece of Pol Gen Pracha Promnok, a former national police chief who served as a deputy prime minister in Yingluck Shinawatra’s cabinet. Five of the eight suspects apprehended on Saturday, including Pol Col Wanthanaree, have been charged with money laundering.

The others, Patcharin Itthiwattana, Sitthipong Thue-satthiang, and Sitthipaiboon Khamnin, face a variety of charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and involvement in transnational criminal activities.

According to National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the case also falls under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) because it involves transnational criminal activities.

Pol Gen Damrongsak stated that if the Department of Investigation (DSI) wishes to participate in the investigation, it must first seek permission from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

Mr. Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant has been detained by police since November 23, when he surrendered to Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

He was wanted for drug trafficking conspiracy and illegal possession of a psychotropic substance with intent to sell. He denied all charges, but the court denied bail, deeming him a flight risk.