Tuhao’s wife arrested in Bangkok on money laundering and drug trafficking charges.

Police have detained Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanan, the wife of reputed Chinese mobster Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant and niece of Pol Gen Pracha Promnok, the former national police commander who served as Yingluck Shinawatra’s deputy prime minister.

On Saturday afternoon, MPB officers went to a posh condominium in Bangkok to make an arrest of Wanthanaree and six other people.

Wanthanaree, the wife of Tuhao, and all the other suspects had been informed of their arrests weeks in advance, as is customary police practice in Bangkok.

Wanthanaree, Tuhao’s wife, is a member of the Royal Thai Police’s international relations branch. She and six other suspects are now being interrogated, but no media were invited to the bust or permitted anywhere near the session for reasons that are all too obvious. The accused stayed at the Yannawa police station after being questioned.

Since November 23, when he surrendered to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police commander, Tuhao, has been detained.

However, he did not turn himself in until “Big Joke” showed up with platoons of police and search warrants.

Tuhao asserts that he is innocent of all charges and turned himself in to make life easy for senior police officials who are already overburdened.

He is the headlining act of a true criminal carnival. He is charged with extensive participation in the Bangkok drug trade, from industrial meth manufacturing facilities in Myanmar and China to the tablets used by wealthy Chinese partygoers and meth addicts yelling at the moon.

Police searched his 200 million baht ($6.3 million) Rama V Road residence and a high-end hotel before his arrest.

Police then conducted many raids around Bangkok, including one on a home development in Samut Prakan, where most of the apartments were paid for in cash by Thai nominees with connections to Tuhao.

Chuwit Kamolvisit, the owner of a massage parlor turned supergrass, who seems to have significant clout at the MPB, ordered the officers to seize assets worth around 3 billion baht (US$90 million).

Chuwit has been providing authorities with information in bits and pieces for weeks in the hopes of significantly (further) enriching himself via the enormous incentives provided for intelligence (5% of assets confiscated).

Chuwit’s tap has continued to provide his law enforcement friends with tasty information this week. This ridiculous shadow play has to end right now.

Is it not time for the police to ask Chuwit what he knows specifically and to keep him locked up until he spills the beans? Chuwit seems to be doing all he can to stall and divert the probe, milking it for every possible baht rather than assisting it.

Presumably, the tub king will get a harsh term for obstructing justice if and when Tuhao is declared innocent and freed. Maybe not.

Related CTN News:

Thai Police Seize Luxury Houses and Over ฿400m from Suspected Chinese Businessmen