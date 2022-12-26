Connect with us

Crime

Tuhao's wife arrested in Bangkok on money laundering and drug trafficking charges.
Advertisement

Crime

Australian, 41 Arrested With Handgun at Airport in Koh Samui, Thailand

Crime

Police Arrest 4 Men Selling Homemade Weapons Online

Crime

Alleged Masterminds of Illegal Porn Website Refused Bail in Thailand

News Crime

Bitcoin Miner Caught Stealing US$280,000 in Electricity for 223 Computers

News Crime

Police Seize US$1.4 Million in Assets from Chinese National in Pattaya, Thailand

Crime

Cyber Police Take Down Gambling Network, 31 People Arrested

Crime

PCT Raids on Major Online Gambling Operations in Bangkok and Chanthaburi

Crime News

Chinese Gangsters Laundered Millions Through Thailand

Crime News

Police Take Down Gambling Network With Transactions Worth US$375,800,000

News Crime

Thailand's National Police Chief Takes Over Triad Kingpin Case

Crime

Police Woman Arrests Woman Impersonating Her on Facebook

News Crime

Interpol Police Hunt for 2 Polish Men after Woman Tortured in Thailand

News Crime

Soldiers Kill 15 Drug Runners in the Golden Triangle

Crime News

Police Arrest Frenchman for Alleged Bt2 Million Fraud

News Crime

Cyber Police Bust Voyeur Over 259 Upskirting Videos

News Crime

Police Arrest Suspected Murderer After 7 Years on the Run

News Crime

Bitcoin Miners Steal US$14.3 Million in Electricity

News Crime

Police Recovered 64 Vehicles From Car Loan Sharks

Crime

14 Computer Hackers Detained For Spamming Over 115 Govt Sites With Gambling Advertising

Crime

Tuhao’s wife arrested in Bangkok on money laundering and drug trafficking charges.

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Police have detained Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanan, the wife of reputed Chinese mobster Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant and niece of Pol Gen Pracha Promnok, the former national police commander who served as Yingluck Shinawatra’s deputy prime minister.

On Saturday afternoon, MPB officers went to a posh condominium in Bangkok to make an arrest of Wanthanaree and six other people.

Wanthanaree, the wife of Tuhao, and all the other suspects had been informed of their arrests weeks in advance, as is customary police practice in Bangkok.

Wanthanaree, Tuhao’s wife, is a member of the Royal Thai Police’s international relations branch. She and six other suspects are now being interrogated, but no media were invited to the bust or permitted anywhere near the session for reasons that are all too obvious. The accused stayed at the Yannawa police station after being questioned.

Since November 23, when he surrendered to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police commander, Tuhao, has been detained.

However, he did not turn himself in until “Big Joke” showed up with platoons of police and search warrants.

Tuhao asserts that he is innocent of all charges and turned himself in to make life easy for senior police officials who are already overburdened.

He is the headlining act of a true criminal carnival. He is charged with extensive participation in the Bangkok drug trade, from industrial meth manufacturing facilities in Myanmar and China to the tablets used by wealthy Chinese partygoers and meth addicts yelling at the moon.

Police searched his 200 million baht ($6.3 million) Rama V Road residence and a high-end hotel before his arrest.

Police then conducted many raids around Bangkok, including one on a home development in Samut Prakan, where most of the apartments were paid for in cash by Thai nominees with connections to Tuhao.

Chuwit Kamolvisit, the owner of a massage parlor turned supergrass, who seems to have significant clout at the MPB, ordered the officers to seize assets worth around 3 billion baht (US$90 million).

Chuwit has been providing authorities with information in bits and pieces for weeks in the hopes of significantly (further) enriching himself via the enormous incentives provided for intelligence (5% of assets confiscated).

Chuwit’s tap has continued to provide his law enforcement friends with tasty information this week. This ridiculous shadow play has to end right now.

Is it not time for the police to ask Chuwit what he knows specifically and to keep him locked up until he spills the beans? Chuwit seems to be doing all he can to stall and divert the probe, milking it for every possible baht rather than assisting it.

Presumably, the tub king will get a harsh term for obstructing justice if and when Tuhao is declared innocent and freed. Maybe not.

Related CTN News:

Thai Police Seize Luxury Houses and Over ฿400m from Suspected Chinese Businessmen

Indiana Attorney Defends Actions in 10-year-old Rape Victim’s Abortion

At least 36 People have been Killed After a Factory Fire Broke Out in Central China
Related Topics:
Continue Reading