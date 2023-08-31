Teen Murdered and Chopped by Brother-in-law on Suspicion of illicit Romance with Wife

(CTN News) – An investigation into the disappearance of a 17-year-old teenager led RCF officers to a heinous murder. The missing boy’s brother-in-law allegedly murdered him and dismembered his body because he suspected him of having an illegal relationship with his wife.

The accused, Shafiq Sheikh, 33, allegedly stored the body parts in his kitchen after slicing the body into four pieces. Sheikh allegedly murdered the 17-year-old on Monday morning to dispose of the parts individually.

When the youngster did not return home, his adoptive father (Sheikh’s father-in-law) sought him and filed a missing persons report with the police. An abduction complaint was filed because the boy was a juvenile.

“The father also informed us that Sheikh had arrived at their home on Monday morning and had taken the boy to his home in Vashi Naka, Chembur.” So we began questioning Sheikh about the last time he saw the youngster and where he went after that,” stated an RCF police official.

The cops thought that his statements did not add up throughout this interrogation. They rushed to his house to see if the boy was still alive and discovered his body stuffed in polythene bags in the kitchen.

Hemraj Singh Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 6, stated that during his interrogation, Sheikh told the police that he suspected the deceased of having an inappropriate relationship with his wife, whom he married earlier this year.

Sheikh also faces a murder charge in the Raigad district’s Uran tehsil. The trial in the case lasted eight years, and he was acquitted in the end. Another police officer stated that he had been driving an autorickshaw throughout the night for several years.

“His wife’s family lives not far from their marital residence.” She would frequently stay at her father’s house while he was out working late at night. ”

The couple would even eat most of their meals at her parents’ house,” the second officer explained. He said the victim was an orphan who lost his parents when he was 8 years old and was unofficially adopted by the accused’s father-in-law.

Sheikh took the youngster to his residence on Monday morning when he arrived home. “He appeared to have planned everything ahead of time.”

He attacked the youngster at home with a dagger, then hacked off his bodily parts. He couldn’t cut some of the sections with the weapon he possessed. ”

The marks of failed attempts to chop some parts are also visible on the body,” stated a police officer.

Following his confession, Sheikh was arrested and prosecuted under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful imprisonment), and 201 (destruction of evidence of an offense).

