Police Seize US$2.5 Million in Assets from Drug Dealers

The Narcotics Suppression Police Bureau(NSB) has arrested three suspected members of a drug network in separate operations and seized assets worth about US$2.5 million during raids in nine provinces.

On Thursday morning, a group of narcotics suppression police and soldiers searched 38 locations in Saraburi, Lop Buri, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Surat Thani province.

Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote, deputy national police chief, said that three suspects were arrested during the raids – two women and one man. Ms. Suthida Singkhen, Mr. Kamol Chairuek, and Mr. Phongphan Thipkerd were identified as the arrested suspects.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Criminal Court on April 4 for Ms. Sutthita, 32, of Lop Buri, for colluding in money laundering. In Saraburi, she was arrested at a house in Phra Phutthabat District.

The Wiang Sa Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant on Feb 10 for Ms. Kamol, 28, and Mr. Phongphan, 36. Both are from the Wiang Sa district of Surat Thani. Their arrests occurred in Wiang Sa.

Police linked suspects

During the operations, assets valued at approximately US$2.5 million were impounded for examination. Six houses, 24 cars, 17 motorcycles, two pistols, and other valuables were among the assets.

Chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sanguanphokhai said the raids followed the arrest of six drug suspects with 6 million methamphetamine pills (Yaba) near Talad Thai in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani on April 3.

The suspects were found to be participants in a drug-smuggling network as investigators extended the investigation. Drugs crossed the border into Loei province. Additionally, the investigation found that Ms. Suthida was a senior gang member.

Due to the failure of the network to deliver 6 million meth pills, Mr. Traiphop Yo-ngor and five other gang members were asked to smuggle 1.9 million methamphetamine pills and 50,000 ecstasy pills.

Pol Lt Gen Sarayut pointed out that they were caught in the Muang district of Ang Thong. As a result of the seizure of the drugs on Thursday, arrest warrants were issued for the three suspects.

As a result, the trio was handed over to the National Suppression Bureau (NSB) for further legal action.