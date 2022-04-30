Wife Fails to Kill Danish Husbands for Bt10 Million Life Insurance Policy

The wife of a 63-year-old Danish man has been arrested for trying to murder him in a plot to collect on his Bt10 million life insurance policy.

Unfortunately for the two the husband survived but is critically injured.

Mrs. Pratheep Larsen, 48, (the wife) and Ms. Jaemchan Khamkaew, 60, were arrested on warrants issued by the Nakhon Sawan provincial court for allegedly hiring a third party to murder Mr. Pia Larsen, 63, from Denmark.

Mr. Ekkasit Wichacharn, 24, was allegedly hired by the two to run over and kill Mr. Larsen with his car so they could collect on his life insurance policy.

Mr. Ekkasit was arrested and detained at a Nahon Sawan police station.

The premeditated crash happened on a local road in the Tambon Bueng Platu, Banphot Phisai district of Nakhon Sawan on April 21, police told Thai media.

At the scene, local police found a Toyota that had plunged off the road into a rice paddy field with damage to its front end. They also found a badly damaged bicycle approximately 10 meters from the damaged Toyota.

A police investigation found Mr. Ekkasit rear-ended the bicycle Mr. Larsen was riding.

Investigators noticed several suspicious elements in this case after examining evidence and reenacting the crash with the driver despite the crash initially appearing to be an accident.

Further investigation led authorities to believe the accident was intentional.

Wife Mastermind of Life Insurance Murder Plot

As a result of intensive questioning, Mr. Ekkasit confessed to being hired by Ms. Jaemchan to run over and kill Mr. Larsen with his Toyota.

Thankfully the Danish man survived the attempt on his life however he sustained serious injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at Sri Sawan Hospital.

Following the discovery of the murder plot, investigators collected further evidence before questioning Ms. Jaemchan the Toyota driver’s Auntie.

Police eventually found Mrs. Larsen to be the mastermind behind her husband’s murder plot. She was charged with hiring Ms. Jaemchan, for 500,000 baht, to enlist Mr. Ekkasit to kill her husband so she could collect the life insurance payout upon his death.

Mr. Larsen and his wife previously resided in Denmark and have two children. Returning to Ms. Pratheep’s home province of Nakhon Sawan, the couple purchased several land plots worth a combined Bt20 million before settling down.

According to a police report they had begun to quarrel and Ms. Larsen had asked for a divorce and for their assets to be evenly divided.

After her husband refused, Mrs. Larsen reached out to Ms. Jaemchan, who had been accused of contract killing ten years prior but had the charges acquitted. The two then hatched a plot to collect her husband’s life insurance policy.

Ms. Jaemchan promised her nephew, Mr. Ekkasit, a brand-new car if he succeeded in murdering Mr. Larsen.