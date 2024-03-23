Catherine, Princess of Wales 42 Announces She Has Cancer

Catherine the Princess of Wales, announced on Friday that she was having preventative chemotherapy after testing discovered the presence of cancer following major abdominal surgery in January.

Kate, the 42-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William, described the cancer diagnosis as a “huge shock.” The announcement is a blow to the British royal family’s health, as King Charles is also receiving cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales spent two weeks in the hospital in January following what her office described as a successful planned operation for an unidentified but non-cancerous disease.

However, Kate stated in a video message that later tests indicated the presence of cancer. She replied she was OK and becoming stronger.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate stated.

In the video, shot on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales wore trousers and a sweatshirt and appeared pale and exhausted.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Following her procedure, the palace stated that the princess will not return to official activities until after Easter, which is at the end of this month. However, her withdrawal from public life has sparked widespread conjecture and crazy rumours on social media.

In January, King Charles, 75, underwent surgery at the same institution as Kate to repair an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace then revealed in February that Charles would be receiving cancer treatment, necessitating a postponement of his royal duties.

“His majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, adding that Charles has been in frequent communication with Kate since they met at the private London Clinic in January.

“Both their majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time’.”

Prince Harry, who has feuded with William since moving to California with Meghan, sent a note of solidarity.

“We wish Kate and her family health and healing, and hope they can do so privately and peacefully,” Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stated.

Similar statements for the princess, better known by her maiden name Kate Middleton, came from British political leaders as well as the office of US President Joe Biden.

Kensington Palace, Kate’s office, said it will not reveal any more information about the malignancy discovered, citing the princess’s right to medical privacy. It stated that she was on a recovery route, with preventative chemotherapy beginning in February.

The announcement was timed to allow Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to assimilate the news before it became public, as well as to coincide with the start of their school holidays on Friday.

“It took some time for me to heal from major surgery before beginning treatment. But, most significantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in an age-appropriate manner, as well as reassure them that I will be well,” Kate said.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Kate has not been in public since Christmas Day, when she attended a church service with other members of the royal family.

However, a video shot by a member of the public last Saturday and published by the Sun tabloid showed Kate looking healthy, strolling and carrying shopping bags beside her husband at a farm shop in Windsor, near their house.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she stated.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that the Princess of Wales has the love and support of the entire country.

“She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today,” Rishi Sunak stated in a statement. “In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.”

Medical specialists said it was difficult to predict how long Kate would require treatment without more information, particularly the type of cancer discovered.

“Preventive chemotherapy after surgery is given to reduce the risk of the cancer returning in the future – similar to mopping a floor with bleach after you’ve spilled something on it, chemotherapy kills any spilt cells,” said Professor Andrew Beggs, a Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at the University of Birmingham.

Kensington Palace said William, whose mother Princess Diana died in a car accident when she was 36, will continue to perform his duties while supporting his wife, as he has since her operation. According to a source, Kate seemed upbeat and focused on her recuperation.

However, neither will attend the royal family’s regular Easter Sunday church service at Windsor.

Kate became the first commoner to marry a prince in close proximity to the throne in over 350 years when she married William in 2011, and she has since become one of the most popular royals.

“At this time, I’m also thinking of all the people whose lives have been touched by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope for anyone dealing with this condition, no matter how it manifests. “You are not alone,” Kate stated.

Source: Reuters