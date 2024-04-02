Connect with us

World News

Russia Probes Possible US Links to Recent Terrorist Attacks
Advertisement

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve From US Extradition

World News

Gunmen Who Killed 133 People in Moscow Captured Near Ukraine Border

News World News

Catherine, Princess of Wales 42 Announces She Has Cancer

World News

Gunmen Storm Concert in Moscow Killing at Least 40 and Injuring Over 100

World News

Ireland's First Openly Gay Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Quits

World News

Briton to Prohibit Foreign States from Owning British Newspapers

News Ukraine War World News

Putin Warns NATO Russia is Not Afraid of a Nuclear War

News World News

Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Hotel Parking Lot

News Trending News World News

Boeing 737 MAX Fails FAA Audit, Whistleblower Found Dead

News World News

Andrew Tate Re-Arrested in Romania as Alleged Witch Hunt Continues

News World News

Prince Harry's US Visa in Jeopardy After Admitting to Drug Use

News World News

Pope Francis Denounces Gender Theory Calling it an "Ugly Ideology"

Politics World News

Neoconservative GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell to Step Down

World News

Immigration Update: 17 Countries Where Marriage Could Lead to Citizenship

World News

Sri Lanka Orders Russian And Ukrainian Tourists To Depart Amid Visa Concerns

World News

Germany Legalizes the Possession and Growing of Cannabis

World News News Tech

FBI Investigates Whether Nationwide AT&T Outage Was a CYBERATTACK

Business World News

Germany's Finance Minister Raises Red Flags Over Tanking Economy

World News

Russia Probes Possible US Links to Recent Terrorist Attacks

Avatar of CTN News

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Russia Probes Possible US Links to Terrorist Activity

A Russian Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into charges that Ukraine and its Western allies are engaging in terrorist activities on Russian territory. It follows accusations made by MPs and public figures last week.

Following a review of the initial claims, the law enforcement authority announced on Monday that the procedural probe will continue.

The initial report, which the Committee verified receiving last Wednesday, accused the US and its allies of directing a series of strikes on Russian soil. The agency is investigating the alleged “organization, financing, and conduct of terrorist acts” by those countries.

Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party, one of the MPs who filed the original notification, claimed that Western nations had “benefited” from the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow earlier this month.

Russia’s geopolitical adversaries stood to profit from the disaster, relying “on their inaccessibility and impunity.”

So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with one of the bloodiest terrorist assaults in the country’s history, including four gunmen suspected of being extreme Islamists.

Russia Probes Possible US Links to Terrorist Activity

The shooting spree and arson attack just outside Moscow claimed the lives of more than 140 people. The Afghan offshoot of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, Russian officials claim to have discovered proof of suspected Ukrainian involvement, contradicting US assertions that Kiev was not behind the strike.

“The US and its allies are today conducting terrorist acts on Russian territories with the hands of ISIS and Ukrainian special services,” Kharitonov stated on Telegram last week.

“We demand that the political leadership of the US and Ukraine, as well as the intelligence services of these countries, be held criminally liable for organizing, financing, and conducting terrorist operations directed against Russia and the entire modern world.”

Three Russian politicians joined the complaint, as did some public figures, including philosopher Aleksandr Dugin.

His daughter Darya was killed by a car bomb in August 2022, in what is largely assumed to have been a targeted assassination attempt on her father, a renowned nationalist.

Russian investigators accused Kiev of orchestrating the bomb attack. According to reports in the Western media, US officials believe Ukrainian covert operations were responsible for the murder.

The Ukrainian government has publicly claimed responsibility for several of the assaults on Russian sites, including the bombing of the Crimean Bridge. Last week, Vasily Malyuk, the head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), boasted about a succession of assassinations of persons he defined as enemies of his country.

When asked about many such homicides during an interview, the official responded that the inquiry was “directed to the right address, but we will not acknowledge that in any way.” Malyuk then began to describe the crimes.

Malyuk is one of several senior Ukrainian officials wanted for terrorism by Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it has made a demand to Ukraine to hand over such persons in accordance with UN-backed international treaties on counter-terrorism, to which Kiev has signed.

Source: RT

Russians Back Putin in Blaming Ukraine for Concert Hall Attack

Russians Back Putin in Blaming Ukraine for Concert Hall Attack
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies