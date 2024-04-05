Connect with us

US Lottery

US Powerball Jackpot Soars to an Astounding $1.23 Billion
The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday, April 6 remains the fourth largest ever, as no one matched the winning numbers on Wednesday. The jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.23 billion ($595.1 million in cash).

The next drawing will take place on Saturday, April 6, at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Nobody claimed the prize for the drawing on Wednesday, April 3. The winning numbers were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65, and the red Powerball 15. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

There were no winners in the Match 5 + Power Play, which had a payout of $2 million.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, there is a Powerball drawing. Tickets cost $2 each play and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

If no one wins the drawing on Saturday, the next one will take place on Monday, April 8, 2024, the day of the solar eclipse.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338. There is a one-in-24.87 chance of winning any prize, from $4 to the jackpot.

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 16, 2024: Jackpot $600 Million

What are the biggest Powerball prizes ever?

Here’s a list of the top 10 largest jackpots, dates and winners’ states, as reported by Powerball:

  1. $2.04 billion − 11/07/2022 − California
  2. $1.765 billion − 10/11/2023 − California
  3. $1.586 billion − 01/13/2016 − California, Florida, Tennessee
  4. $1.23 billion − CURRENT JACKPOT
  5. $1.08 billion − 07/19/2023 − California
  6. $842.4 million − 01/01/2024 − Michigan
  7. $768.4 million − 03/27/2019 − Wisconsin
  8. $758.7 million − 08/23/2017 − Massachusetts
  9. $754.6 million − 02/06/2023 − Washington
  10. $731.1 million − 01/20/2021 − Maryland

 

 
