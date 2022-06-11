EuroMillions Winning Numbers For Friday, June 10,2022: Huge £56 Million Jackpot

(CTN News) – The numbers for tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot are in, and it is a £56 million Jackpot.

National Lottery’s draw – in which Brits compete against players from across Europe – goes by the name “Dream Come True Money”.

You need to select five numbers from 1-50 and two Lucky Star numbers from 1-12 in order to win the EuroMillions.

There is always the Lucky Dip, where the numbers are chosen at random for those who do not like the pressure of putting their luck into the hands of their kid’s birthday or anniversary dates.

Every time you play a line of numbers, you automatically enter the UK Millionaire Maker.

