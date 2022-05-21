(CTN News) – The winning numbers of Friday night’s Thunderball draw can be found here.

There is a nice jackpot prize of £5million available alongside a half million-pound jackpot for the Thunderball.

On the Thunderball, players have the chance to win up to £500,000. The first drawing will be at 7.45 pm, so you’ll have to purchase your ticket before then.

Thunderball Winning Numbers for Friday, May 20, 2022

Are You Having a Luck Today?

here are the Thunderball winning numbers for Friday, May 20, 2022

Numbers: 30, 32, 33, 36, 37 Thunderball: 13

To claim your prize and verify your numbers go to The National Lottery website.

As well as the chance to become a millionaire, there is also the chance to win £1 million, since ten UK ticket holders will be guaranteed a prize of $1 million. Additionally, there are, considerably, smaller prizes available for matching more than two of the five main numbers if you are not as lucky.

It was on November 19, 1994, that the first National Lottery draw was held, when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778.

It is estimated that the largest amount ever won by a single ticket holder was £42m, which was won in 1996.