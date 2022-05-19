EuroMillions: Britain’s Largest-Ever Lottery Winners To Go Public After Scooping £184m

(CTN News) – It will be the biggest lottery winners in Britain’s history to go public tomorrow.

There have been no announcements yet about the winners of last week’s EuroMillions jackpot of more than £184m.

The couple is now known to be from Gloucestershire.

They were the UK’s largest national lottery winners ever after Tuesday’s jackpot win.

Those winners will be announced tomorrow morning.

The pair won a total of £184,262,899.10.

According to Camelot, the couple will discuss how the win will transform their lives and that of their entire family.

EuroMillions Winning numbers For May 17, 2022.. The EuroMillions winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9. There has been another EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK this year. The £109 million jackpot from the draw on 4 February was claimed a few days later. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

What could you buy for £184m?

The winner can now buy four Caribbean islands with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s wealthy Hyde ParThere have only ever been 14 winners of a jackpot over £100m, with the previous record-holder winning £170m in October 2019.019.

In case you feel lucky, the winning numbers for Wednesday night’s National Lottery jackpot were 18, 20, 38, 40, 42, 51. The bonus ball is 45. The winning Thunderball numbers are 3, 8, 22, 23, 36. The Thunderball is 2.