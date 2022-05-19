26.2 C
Bangkok
type here...
US Lottery

EuroMillions: Britain’s Largest-Ever Lottery Winners To Go Public After Scooping £184m

By Arsi Mughal
0
2
EuroMillions Britain's Largest-Ever Lottery Winners To Go Public After Scooping £184m
EuroMillions Britain's Largest-Ever Lottery Winners To Go Public After Scooping £184m

Must read

(CTN News) – It will be the biggest lottery winners in Britain’s history to go public tomorrow.

There have been no announcements yet about the winners of last week’s EuroMillions jackpot of more than £184m.

The couple is now known to be from Gloucestershire.

They were the UK’s largest national lottery winners ever after Tuesday’s jackpot win.

Those winners will be announced tomorrow morning.

The pair won a total of £184,262,899.10.

According to Camelot, the couple will discuss how the win will transform their lives and that of their entire family.

Must Read: Thunderball & Lotto Winning Numbers for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

EuroMillions Winning numbers For May 17, 2022..

The EuroMillions winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.
There has been another EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK this year. The £109 million jackpot from the draw on 4 February was claimed a few days later. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

What could you buy for £184m?

The winner can now buy four Caribbean islands with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s wealthy Hyde ParThere have only ever been 14 winners of a jackpot over £100m, with the previous record-holder winning £170m in October 2019.019.

In case you feel lucky, the winning numbers for Wednesday night’s National Lottery jackpot were 18, 20, 38, 40, 42, 51. The bonus ball is 45. The winning Thunderball numbers are 3, 8, 22, 23, 36. The Thunderball is 2.

Related CTN News:

Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For May 19, 2022
Wordle #333 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 18, 2022
Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #82 Daily Song May 18, 2022
Previous articleWarriors vs. Mavericks, Guardians vs. Reds: Expert predictions
Next articlePutin’s Stand on NATO Backfires as Finland and Sweden Join Alliance

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks