A Weston Man Has Won $160,400 From Idaho lottery

(CTN News) – On June 29, 2022, Randy Jacobson, who lives in Weston, won $164,400 by playing the Idaho Lottery Draw Game at Woodward’s Country Store in Weston.

“You get two plays for the price of one,” said Jacobson. “It’s a great game, and it’s only played in Idaho Lottery.”

Jacobsen was able to match the required five numbers in a single draw in order to win the jackpot.

The players have to match all five numbers selected for a single draw in order to win. As a matter of fact, Jacobson did just that, matching all five numbers drawn in the drawing on June 29, 2022.

Must Read: Powerball Jackpot Reaches $119M For July 23 After No One Wins $101M

When Jacobson visited the lottery offices in Boise on July 15, he claimed the fifth largest jackpot in the history of Idaho Lottery Cash.

The next day after the draw, he checked his ticket and couldn’t believe he had won. It was just a matter of hoping that I had checked it correctly.”

Jacobson plans to pay off some bills and then save the rest.

For selling the winning ticket, Woodward Country Store will receive a bonus of $16,040 from the Idaho Lottery as a reward.

Related CTN News: