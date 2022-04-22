26.5 C
New York Take 5 Midday Winning Numbers for April 21, 2022

By Salman Ahmad
ny take 5 lottery result
Take 5 Midday Results

On this page, you can always find the latest Take 5 Midday results as soon as they are available. The drawings are held every day between 2:30pm and 10:30pm Eastern Time.

Click on the relevant date in the table below to view additional information, including the prizes awarded and the number of winners for that particular draw.

In addition to the current Take 5 results, you can also see the winning numbers from previous draws by visiting the Take 5 results archive.

New York Take 5 Midday Winning Numbers

2    7    12    30    35

Jackpot

No Winner

 

