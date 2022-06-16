Table of Contents
- 1 Lotto 6/49 winning numbers and results for June 15, 2022
(CTN News) – Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular and well-known lotteries in Canada. One of three national lotteries in this country. It is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The last drawing was held on June 011, 2022. The draw closes at 10:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. Lotto 6/49 is drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation every Wednesday and Saturday, and it is played on a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine.
Are you Having Luck Today?
here are are the Lotto 6/49 winning numbers and results for June 15, 2022
Winning Numbers for Lotto 649 6/15/22 – 3, 5, 9, 12, 16, 29, 32
Guaranteed $1M Prize Draw Number – 0169122102
How to play the Lotto 6/49 Canada lottery
- Like many other lotteries, Lotto 6/49 is an easy lottery game.
- The first step in playing this lottery is to choose six numbers from 1 to 49.
- You must do this on 10 boards.
- The cost of each board is $3 CAD.
- Alternatively, you can choose Quick Pick, which will randomly select six numbers for you.
- During the Quick Pick, you will be drawn a set of numbers for the Main Draw and another set of numbers for the Guaranteed Prize Draw.
- A GUARANTEED PRIZE DRAW allows one ticket holder to win $1 million CAD.