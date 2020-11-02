UTMB Brings Country’s Toughest Trail Runners to Chiang Mai

Over the weekend, the mountainous terrains of Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai, welcomed an army of the country’s toughest trail runners participating in the inaugural edition of Thailand by UTMB 2020.

This is the most challenging period in the world. Yet, Thailand By UTMB 2020, hosted by Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) shows its potential to overcome all the uncertain circumstances. Successfully and safely, runners were back on the track and enjoyed an authentic trail running experience.

More than 1,500 of Thailand’s toughest trail runners head to the rooftop of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Doi Inthanon, a popular national park. This is an 80-kilometer race course at a 4,000 meter elevation. The participants ran mostly in the forests, also passing through several villages and attractions. Even more it is one of the top destinations for Thai tourists seeking low temperatures and nice mountain scenery as well as birdwatchers who come to watch migratory birds.

The Thailand by UTMB 2020 champion is Sanya Kanchai, the same one as in the test event in February. The Thai elite ran the longest distance Inthanon 6 (100 miles) and achieved a time of 26:40:06. Mr. Sanya Kanchai, at 46 years of age, is a legendary runner from Thailand. He is a professional Bounty Hunter and started training running 20 years ago. Throughout his life long running career, he has won over 20 medals.

UTMB 100-miles trail run champion

Phitchanan Mahachot, won the 1st place in the female Inthanon 6, crossing the finish line at 36:16:38. Her story is inspiring. As a former factory worker, one day, coincidentally, Ms. Phitchanan passed by a random marathon event after quitting her job to take care of her bedridden mother.

She registered right there and then, competed for the first time at the age of 38 and her running life started. Since then, she has been taking part in the same marathon event every year since and eventually won 1st place. She is now Thailand by UTMB 100-miles trail run champion.

2020 is an unprecedented and immensely challenging year. Event organizers and all partners alike will neither give up nor stop for this event to be the best destination for all trail running friends.

Source: Icarus-Sports