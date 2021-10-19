Netflix Chooses Cast for Tham Luang Cave Rescue Mini Series

Netflix has revealed cast members for its adaptation of the Tham Luang cave rescue of 12 Wild Boars football players and their coach. In July 2018, 12 young football players and their coach were rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non-cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai in northern Thailand.

Netflix will bring to screen Dana Ledoux Miller and Michael Russell Gunn alongside directors “Baz” Nattawut Poonpiriya and Kevin Tancharoen, for the Limited Series. The Netflix series features a strong ensemble cast with “Beam” Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote starring as “Coach Ek” while leading actress “Yaya” Urassaya Sperbund takes the role of “Kelly”. A Thai-American hydrology expert who aids greatly in the rescue team’s effort.

Joining this ensemble under the Netflix banner are “Ake” Thaneth Warakolnukroh as Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn; “Doughnut” Manatsanun Phanlerdwongsakul as “Pim”, a park ranger supporting the mission; “Bloom” Varintorn Yaroojjanont as Colonel Dr. Phak Lohanchun aka “Dr. Phak”. He plays a Royal Thai Army doctor who cross-trained as a SEAL and used his medical expertise to monitor and prepare the 12 Wild Boars and their coach for extraction. “Nong” Tanapol Chuksrida will portray Admiral Appakorn Yookongkaew, a SEAL commander for this rescue operation.

Netflix miniseries an ensemble of Thai actors

The role of Lieutenant-Commander Saman Kunan or “Ja Sam”, a former Navy SEAL and real-life hero of the rescue mission, is filled by “Tok” Suppakorn Kitsuwan. His off-screen wife “Oui” Tusrin Punpae will portray Ja Sam’s wife Waleeporn Kunan.

The expanded cast will also include “Nancy” Darina Boonchu, “Fresh” Arisara Wongchalee and more, according to Netflix.

The Netflix miniseries will be based on the true story of 12 Wild Boars footballers and their coach as they were rescued from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, Thailand. The rescue was a gripping two-week operation in July of 2018.

The Netflix miniseries is developed in partnership with SK Global, and executive producers include John Penotti for SK Global; Jon M. Chu and Lance Johnson for Electric Somewhere; John Logan Pierson; and Tim Coddington. Principal photography will primarily take place on location in Thailand. The Tham Luang cave rescue series is planned for a global Netflix release in 2022.

