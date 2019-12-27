Connect with us

Another Thai Navy SEAL Diver from Tham Luang Cave Rescue Dies
A Thai navy SEAL who aided in the rescue at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai last year has died. The Royal Thai Navy reported he contracted a blood infection during diving operation.

Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak was receiving treatment for a blood infection he contracted during 2018 cave rescue.

According to The Royal Thai Navy his condition worsened and he died from the infection.

Navy SEAL Tham Luang cave rescue in Chiang Rai

The Navy SEAL diver played an intricate roll in the rescue at  at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai last year.

12 boys of the Wild Boars football team and their coach were trapped in the cave in June of last year. They became trapped after when a downpour flooded the cave system and trapped them underground.

They survived for nine days on water dripping from rocks before they were discovered. Volunteers from abroad joined the rescue effort, which ended on July 10 when the boys and their coach were all brought out safely.

Military spokesman Lt Gen Prachachat Sirisawat, told Thai media that Petty Officer Bureerak received a 7-step rank promotion. His family would now receive survivors benefits of a Lieutenant.

Another rescuer, former navy SEAL diver Sgt Saman Kuman, also died during the rescue operation.

A bronze statue of Samarn Gunan, the former Navy SEAL was placed at the entrance to the cave. Gunan, also known as Ja Sam, died on July 6 during the rescue mission. He was laying oxygen tanks along a possible exit route in the cave and ran out of air.

 

