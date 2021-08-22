Marine Police Find 650Kg of Crystal Meth Floating in Andaman Sea

Marine police in southern Thailand have seized 650 kilograms of crystal meth found floating off the coast in the Andaman Sea. The Crystal meth was found floating in the waters between Koh Laoliang and Koh Libong.

The drugs were packed in fertilizer sacks tied to barrels floating in the sea, presumably intended to be picked up by traffickers. Crewmen on board a marine generator vessel alerted authorities to suspicious objects floating in the waters.

The Bangkok Post reports a team of marine police with local police were dispatched to the GPS location and foundd three barrels floating in the water with a total of 32 fertilizer sacks tied to them. An inspection of the sacks on board the patrol boat found packs of crystal meth inside them.

The haul was taken to the marine police station in Kantang district of Trang Province, Thailand.

In total police recovered 650kg of crystal meth, with an estimated value of one million baht per kilogram.

Trang governor Khajornsak Charoensopha said smuggling gangs were increasingly choosing to use the Andaman Sea as a transit route for drugs.

The investigation would be conducted to find those involved, Pol Col Jaturawit Kotchanuam, superintendent of Marine Police Division 9 told reporters.

Other drug seizures in Thailand

In other news, Police in Southern Thailand’s Songkhla Province seized 1,000 kilograms of crystal meth (“Ya-Ice”) and arrested five suspects in the Hat Yai district.

Pol Maj Gen Atthawut Onsap, commander of the southern border provinces police headquarters, told a press briefing on Sunday that the 1,000kg of crystal meth with a street value of about 300 million baht, was seized in front of the office of the Anan Motor Sales Company in Hat Yai district.

Five suspects were arrested while preparing to traffic the drug to a neighbouring country, he said.

Meanwhile, Narcotics suppression police seized 200 kilograms of crystal meth and 820 kilograms of marijuana in four separate drug raids. Twenty one people were arrested in four separate provinces.

The suspects were caught arrested Northern Thailand’s Lampang province and in Ayutthaya, Sakon Nakhon and Nong Bua Lam Phu provinces.