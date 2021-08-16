Police Seize 1000Kg of Crystal Meth “Ya-Ice” in Southern Thailand

Police in Southern Thailand’s Songkhla Province seized 1,000 kilograms of crystal meth (“Ya-Ice”) and arrested five suspects in the Hat Yai district.

Pol Maj Gen Atthawut Onsap, commander of the southern border provinces police headquarters, told a press briefing on Sunday that the 1,000kg of crystal meth with a street value of about 300 million baht, was seized in front of the office of the Anan Motor Sales Company in Hat Yai district.

Five suspects were arrested while preparing to traffic the drug to a neighbouring country, he said.

In other news, Narcotics suppression police seized 200 kilograms of crystal meth and 820 kilograms of marijuana in four separate drug raids. Twenty one people were arrested in four separate provinces.

The suspects were caught arrested Northern Thailand’s Lampang province and in Ayutthaya, Sakon Nakhon and Nong Bua Lam Phu provinces.

In the first raid, NSB police arrested Pramot Meesilp, 49, and 10 accomplices. The first arrests were at a petrol station in Thoen district in Lampang province on Aug 11 and the others at a Tesco Lotus car park in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya on Aug 12, Pol Lt Gen Montri said.

Seized from them were 200kg of crystal methamphetamine, seven cars, 17 mobile phones and other assets worth about 15 million baht.

He said investigators earlier learned the gang smuggled illicit drugs from the North to customers in the Central Plains. They were closely watched, leading to the arrest of the 11 suspects.

The investigation was being extended to bring in the other members of the gang.