Thai Police Seize Huge Cache of Drugs in Four Raids, 21 Arrested

Narcotics suppression police have seized 200 kilograms of crystal meth and 820 kilograms of marijuana in four separate drug raids. Twenty one people were arrested in four separate provinces.

The suspects were caught arrested Northern Thailand’s Lampang province and in Ayutthaya, Sakon Nakhon and Nong Bua Lam Phu provinces.

In the first raid, NSB police arrested Pramot Meesilp, 49, and 10 accomplices. The first arrests were at a petrol station in Thoen district in Lampang province on Aug 11 and the others at a Tesco Lotus car park in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya on Aug 12, Pol Lt Gen Montri said.

Seized from them were 200kg of crystal methamphetamine, seven cars, 17 mobile phones and other assets worth about 15 million baht.

He said investigators earlier learned the gang smuggled illicit drugs from the North to customers in the Central Plains. They were closely watched, leading to the arrest of the 11 suspects.

The investigation was being extended to bring in the other members of the gang.

Police gun down drug suspect

In Sakon Nakhon, police arrested Charoenchai Chaluaysaeng, 56, and five accomplices and seized 210kg of marijuana, three vehicles and eight mobile phones at Phon Yang Kham intersection in Muang district and on Nittayo Road in Phang Khon district, Pol Lt Gen Montri said.

Earlier, Chaiphichit Budseedee and two accomplices had been arrested with 3.2 million meth pills and 520kg crystal meth. That led to the arrests of Mr Charoenchai and his accomplices.

Their drug network had been smuggling marijuana from the northeastern border province of Nakhon Phanom to inner provinces.

In Nong Bua Lam Phu province, police arrested Wanchalerm Chumphooraya, 24, and three other suspects. They seized from them 610kg of marijuana, two cars and five mobile phones, the NSB chief said.

Meanhwile, a 24-year-old man was shot dead and three other people arrested during a clash with police in Buri Ram on Friday, and 8,000 meth pills and 200 grams of crystal meth seized.

Thaweechai Songsee, 24, of tambon Khok Ma in Prakhon Chai district, was killed by a gunshot wound to his body in a rice field in tambon Salaeng Thon of this district, Pol Capt Wan Sae Tang, a duty-officer at Prakhon Chai police station, said.

Three other suspects were caught, two men aged 20 and 25 and a 17-year-old girl. Another two men fled. A bag left at the scene contained 8,000 meth pills and 200 grams of crystal meth.