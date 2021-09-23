News
Cyclist Plunges 30 Meters to his Death in Northern Thailand
Police in northern Thailand report that a competitive cyclist lost control of his bicycle on a downhill road and plunged 30 meters into a ravine to his death in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district on Wednesday morning.
Chiang Mai Police were informed of the incident that happened on a steep and winding stretch of the Mae Rim-Mae Sai tourist road in front of Pongyang Jungle Coaster & Zipline tourist site in tambon Pongyang at about 11 am.
Police said the competitive cyclist on his bicycle failed to negotiate a downhill bend on the two-lane road, hit a guardrail and plunged into a ravine about 30 metres below.
It took about three hours for rescue workers to retrieve the body of the cyclist, who was identified as Kritsuphan Khanchai, a 34-year-old native of tambon Khi Lek in Mae Rim.
Meanwhile, Chiang Mai’s deputy governor has announced that the province will be seeking a budget of 2.1 billion baht from the central government to solve Chiang Mai city’s Mae Kha Canal problem.
He said the projects are slated to begin in 2023 and they will take approximately five years to complete.
The main purpose of the project is to assure the canal has clean and fresh water flowing year-round. He also hoped once completed the canal would become a part of the historical attraction of Chiang Mai city.