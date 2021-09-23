Cyclist Plunges 30 Meters to his Death in Northern Thailand

Police in northern Thailand report that a competitive cyclist lost control of his bicycle on a downhill road and plunged 30 meters into a ravine to his death in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district on Wednesday morning.

Chiang Mai Police were informed of the incident that happened on a steep and winding stretch of the Mae Rim-Mae Sai tourist road in front of Pongyang Jungle Coaster & Zipline tourist site in tambon Pongyang at about 11 am.

Police said the competitive cyclist on his bicycle failed to negotiate a downhill bend on the two-lane road, hit a guardrail and plunged into a ravine about 30 metres below.

It took about three hours for rescue workers to retrieve the body of the cyclist, who was identified as Kritsuphan Khanchai, a 34-year-old native of tambon Khi Lek in Mae Rim.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai’s deputy governor has announced that the province will be seeking a budget of 2.1 billion baht from the central government to solve Chiang Mai city’s Mae Kha Canal problem.