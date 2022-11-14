2-In-1 Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Review: Great Performance, Mainstream Looks

Yoga 7i is a worthy Ultrabook if you’re willing to spend over a lakh.

(CTN News) – Yoga 7i is a 14″ 2-in-1 from Lenovo that has a 360° hinge, as indicated by the brand name. If you’re looking for an Ultrabook that costs over a lakh, the Yoga 7i is an excellent package.

It comes with premium materials and internals, as well as an OLED touchscreen with stylus support.

This laptop’s dull gray finish and simple, nearly featureless exterior make it not the most interesting to look at.

Yoga 7i won’t turn heads like a MacBook or XPS 13 – there’s a big difference between minimalistic and simplistic – but if you don’t like drawing too much attention to yourself, it’s perfect.

The performance is commendable.

The review unit was equipped with an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of SSD storage. For easy, secure access to your device, you get a webcam that supports Windows Hello face unlock for easy and secure access to your device, and the display is a 14″ 2880×1800 60Hz OLED panel with around 400 nits. I will discuss the visible digitiser array in more depth later on, but overall performance was acceptable given the specs, which makes it a capable performer in its class.

When it comes to general work, such as email, web browsing, typing, and watching videos, the Yoga 7i performs admirably. Due to its excellent single-threaded performance, this 12th Gen Intel CPU is powerful and responsive. Day-to-day usage won’t result in any lag.

When multitasking, especially with dozens of Chrome tabs open or when editing video, the base of the laptop can get hot.

There is no whining from the fan, which is easily drowned out by the speakers. The speakers aren’t very bassy, but they’re quite loud and the stereo separation is okay. The integrated Iris Xe graphics chip here is not bad for light gaming.

In CS: Global Offensive at 1080p High settings, I averaged 60 frames per second, which indicates competent performance in 2D games and fast-paced competitive shooters like Valorant and Rocket League.

The build quality is also excellent.

It is mostly made of metal and the hinge is sturdy regardless of orientation. There is a prominent lip around the webcam on the lid, which makes it easy to open and close the device. Both sections are rounded. The stylus mounting mechanism was the only thing I didn’t like.

An odd plastic thingamajig with a stylus loop and rectangular protrusion that plugs into the USB-A port on the laptop’s right side. While it’s better than nothing, I wish there was a more elegant solution for attaching a stylus to a laptop.

It’s great to have an OLED screen, but not so great to have a visible digitizer.

A 14-inch OLED display on the Yoga 7i offers excellent colours and nearly infinite contrast. Measuring with an i1Display Pro Plus colorimeter, I found the panel to cover 100% of the sRGB spectrum and 96% of DCI-P3.

In addition, there is a faint red tinge to blacks just above pure black by default. This is quite normal for an OLED panel nowadays, and the colour shift will not be noticeable to most users.

My only complaint about this Yoga 7i laptop is its accuracy and gamut, which is helpful for photographers and video editors. With ASUS’ first-gen touchscreen OLED panels in the VivoBook and ZenBook lines, the digitiser array that enables touch input is visible as a faint grid pattern.

While it’s not noticeable at a reasonable distance, it’s obvious when viewing the screen from a close distance, such as on a lap. The visible grid made it difficult to judge sharpness and noise in images and videos when I was editing videos and photos.

It is a g ood device, but it faces strong competition.

Yoga 7i isn’t pretty, but it’s built well, lightweight, and offers excellent specs. With a price tag of just under Rs 1,19,000, though, it isn’t worth it unless you really want that 360° hinge. If you don’t care about the hinge, the M1 MacBook Air has a better display, superior performance, and better user experience.

You’d be better off going with the ASUS Zen Book S13 OLED if you’re looking for a Windows machine. It offers a much faster GPU and an OLED touchscreen in a slimmer, lighter design.

