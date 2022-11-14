Apple’s Mac Pro 2013 Outperforms M2 Silicon

(CTN NEWS) – Apple’s Mac Pro was once considered a technical marvel.

Users who demanded the maximum single-core and multi-core performance were infuriated by the new workstation’s inability to handle demanding workloads and tendency to experience thermal throttling.

Despite these drawbacks, a system with an Intel Xeon CPU might be able to compete with Apple’s current M1 and M2 models.

YouTuber This Does Not Compete received the Apple’s Mac Pro at his residence. Despite paying for a quad-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, he knew it could never compete with even the smallest Apple silicon.

Fortunately, users can upgrade the workstation if they don’t mind spending a lot of time and energy opening it up. The YouTuber installed a 12-core Intel Xeon E5-2679 v2 in place of the old CPU.

To test Apple’s Mac Pro, the producer installed macOS Monterey and ran Geekbench 5. In the same multi-core test, the machine scored 7792, which is higher than the 7390 scored by the M1 MacBook Pro.

Although the single-core score was disappointing, multi-core performance improved significantly.

Despite being over a decade old, an updated Apple’s Mac Pro still has some life left. Here is a screenshot of Cinebench to see how the CPU compares.

Despite having less power and higher performance cores, the M2 MacBook Pro outperformed the workstation with a multi-core score of 8743.

If you already own one of these “trash can” computers and do not require an away-from-the-wall computer, you may want to hold off on your purchase for the time being.

