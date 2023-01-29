Soon, WhatsApp Will Have a Camera And Photo Editing Feature

(CTN News) – The popular chatting app WhatsApp, developed by Meta, is currently working on several updated features at the same time.

In the latest version of WhatsApp’s beta program, some of the updates are minor, but significant. These updates pertain mainly to the camera and photo editing tools, which are now available as part of WhatsApp’s beta program.

The WABetaInfo team was the first to spot these updated features, as the site has done for many years now.

It has been confirmed that WhatsApp will finally separate the options for taking photos and recording videos in its camera section.

This should allow you to record videos without the need to hold down the button as you did before.

The video option is found on the left side of the screen. You can swipe to it and tap once to begin recording.

In most camera apps on Android phones, you have to tap twice to end the recording, like you would on a smartphone. During the recording process, this will allow you to switch between the front and rear cameras.

WhatsApp tends to roll out updated features to a select few users at first, but that is not the case with this update. Currently, it has been made available for everyone on the latest beta version, which means that it will be ready for rollout in the very near future.

WhatsApp Added more editing options to your photos

Moreover, WhatsApp plans to introduce more text editing options to its photo editing tool in the near future. A similar feature has also been spotted in the latest beta version of the software.

You will then be able to edit the text inside images, videos, and GIFs more easily. You will also be able to choose from several font options as well. For now, we have the option of choosing from Damion, Exoz, Courier Prime, Morning Breeze, and Castiloga fonts.

There will, however, be limitations on these features, which means they will not yet be available for status updates as they will be exclusive to the text editor.

As of now, there is no word on whether WhatsApp will add this option in the future, but it is possible that it will sometime in the future.

A future update to WhatsApp should include the new text editing options, which should become available to all users as soon as possible.

