Get a 51% Discount On This Refurbished Microsoft Surface And Keep Your Resolutions For 2023 In Check

(CTN News) – Currently, you can pick up a refurbished Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)(Opens in a new window)(Opens in a new tab) for $266.99 – that’s 51% less than buying a new one at the same price.

Can you tell me how your New Year’s resolutions are faring so far? Tablets can be a lifesaver if you are struggling to keep up with your work, and you would be amazed at how much it can help you.

As an illustration, if you were hoping to become a better organized person in 2023, tablets would be a convenient place to keep your calendar and to-do lists close at hand. Would you like to fit more self-care into your life?

Whether you’re contemplating meditation or just binge-watching Netflix, it’s never a bad idea to take some time out for a short break.

In case you are in need of a tablet and don’t want to break the bank, a refurbished model (Opens in a pop-up window) (Opens in a new tab) would be a wise choice for you.

In addition, if you’re on the hunt for a Windows tablet, you might want to take a look at Microsoft Surface Go 1 Intel Premium Gold. This is on sale now for 51% off its usual price of $266.99, which could be an excellent deal for you.

Let the Microsoft Surface Go Intel Premium Gold help you stay on top of it all while you are out and about. As a powerful and portable notebook computer, it is fully assembled in a magnesium alloy chassis and powered by a fanless Intel Premium Gold processor clocked at 1.6GHz.

With a 10-inch Microsoft Surface Full HD display, you’ll be able to browse the web, use your favorite apps, and watch your favorite shows on the go.

Having 8GB of RAM means you will be able to run multiple apps at the same time so that you can multitask at the same time.

There is plenty of space on your device to save your files and download new apps with 128GB of storage (Opens in a pop-up window)(Opens in a new tab) available for you.

This device also comes with a front-facing camera that has an infrared sensor that supports the use of Windows Hello to log in to the device.

You can stay connected to the Internet with WiFi protocols and Bluetooth 4.1, while a USB-C port sets this tablet apart from the rest, offering a powerful source of power when required.

In case you are looking for a Microsoft Surface Go with Intel Premium Gold(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab), this refurbished silver Microsoft Surface Go with Intel Premium Gold(Opens in a new window)(opens in a new tab) is currently on sale for $266.99, 51% off the usual price, for a limited time only.

SEE ALSO:

With This Game Console, Kids Can Learn Electronics And Coding While Playing