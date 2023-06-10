Using ChatGPT For English Homework Catches Students Red-Handed

(CTN News) – With its introduction in November 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, establishing itself as one of the most widely used consumer applications in history due to its ever-growing popularity.

For its ability to engage in natural conversation and answer a variety of questions, this innovative chatbot has attracted widespread attention for its ability to engage in natural conversation.

It is noteworthy that students from around the world have embraced the bot as a convenient way for them to tackle their homework and assignments, much to the dismay of their teachers around the world.

As a result of a recent Twitter incident, we are able to shed light on a cousin who was caught red-handed using ChatGPT to effortlessly complete their English homework, which was shared on social media.

It is noteworthy that a student in the seventh grade used ChatGPT to do their English homework.

However, the student was eventually exposed because of a particular sentence from the assignment, which stated, “As an AI language model, I do not possess personal expectations or opinions.”.

The 7th grader inadvertently left the chatbot’s response intact in his assignment, revealing that he had copied the chatbot’s response without erasing it or modifying it in any way.

In the end, this minor oversight led to the discovery of the plagiarism.

It is also important to note that the teacher paid attention to the word “poignant” that was used in the assignment, as it is uncommon for students in 7th grade to use such sophisticated vocabulary in their answers.

According to Roshan Patel, in a tweet shared by him along with a screenshot of what the assignment on ChatGPT looks like, “My little cousin Arjun got caught using ChatGPT on his 7th grade English homework,” along with a screenshot of what the assignment looks like on ChatGPT.

The majority of respondents suggested that students should put at least some effort into their cheating, since teachers can easily detect lazy copy-paste tactics, even when they are trying to cheat.

As a result, it serves as a reminder that even with advanced AI tools, there is still a need for critical thinking and personal input on academic tasks, regardless of how advanced the tools are.

