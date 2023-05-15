Twitter’s New CEO Is Excited To Help The Company Grow

(CTN News) – In a tweet published on Saturday, the current Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said she was inspired by Elon Musk’s vision to create a brighter future and that she is eager to transform Twitter.

Yaccarino had not spoken publicly since Thursday, when news broke that she was in talks to become Twitter’s next CEO. The CEO of Twitter has been Musk since his $44 billion acquisition of the company last October.

The vision of [Musk] to create a brighter future has long been an inspiration to me. I am looking forward to bringing this vision to Twitter and transforming this business together!” tweets Yaccarino.

The former advertising chief of Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal spent several years modernizing the company’s advertising business. Yaccarino believes that user feedback is crucial in building Twitter 2.0.

As part of his new role, Yaccarino will take over a social media platform that has been struggling to reverse a decline in advertising revenues and is highly indebted.

According to Musk, bringing on Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO will enable him to devote more time to Tesla, which makes electric vehicles.

Advertising executive with extensive experience

As an advertising executive for more than three decades, Yaccarino is 60 years old.

She joined NBCUniversal in 2011, shortly after Comcast’s merger with NBC was completed, and was responsible for the integration of the companies’ ad sales platforms.

During her tenure there, she held the title of chairman, advertising and client partnerships. Her responsibilities included overseeing the entire portfolio of broadcast, cable, and digital assets for NBCUniversal, which totaled nearly $10 billion.

Prior to that, she served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Turner Broadcasting System Inc. from 1996 to 2011. Her previous experience includes management positions at several media sales companies.

“She is a marketer’s leader,” said Mark DiMassimo, founder and creative chief of ad agency DiGo, adding “she speaks CMO and understands marketers’ needs”.

Following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, advertisers have fled the platform, concerned that their ads may appear next to inappropriate content following the loss of nearly 80 percent of the company’s staff.

This year, Musk acknowledged that Twitter’s advertising revenue had declined significantly.

It is likely that Yaccarino will contribute to the development of an “everything app,” which Musk has previously stated could offer a variety of services, including peer-to-peer payments, but his selection of a veteran of the advertising industry suggests that digital advertising will remain a core component of Tesla’s business model.

