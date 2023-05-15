Connect with us

Tech

Facebook's Automatic Friend Request Bug Is Being Fixed By Meta
Advertisement

Tech

6 Best Password Managers To Secure Your Digital Life

Learning Tech

6 Best Software For Writing A Book: Unleash Your Creativity And Streamline Your Writing Process

Tech

6 Best Chrome VPN Extensions: Enhancing Security And Privacy On The Internet

Business Tech

Time Management Tools: Maximizing Productivity And Efficiency

Tech

20 Best ChatGPT Chrome Extensions for Digital Marketers and SEO Professionals

Tech How To

How To Delete Wallpapers On iOS 16: A Step-by-Step Guide

Tech

Google Chrome Translate Is Killed In Old Browsers

Tech

iMessage Not Working On iPhone: Troubleshooting Tips And Solutions For iOS Users

Tech

Nvidia Reports Strong Q1 2024 Earnings, Beats Estimates with $11 Billion Sales Forecast

Tech

Microsoft Issues Warning: Chinese Hackers Launch Attack on U.S. Infrastructure

Tech

ChatGPT Suffers Outages Worldwide, OpenAI Confirms

Tech

Launch Of Opera's AI Sidebar Powered By ChatGPT By OpenAI

Social Media Tech

Is Facebook Protect Email Legit? How Can You Verify Its Legitimacy?

Lifestyles Tech

Free App To Identify Plants: Discover The World Of Botanical Wonders

Tech

TikTok CEO Is Confident Montana's Law Is Unconstitutional

Tech

Rebranding HBO Max Killed Some Android TV Remotes' 'HBO Max' Button

Tech

PlayStation Showcase Is Now Available On Sony's Website

Tech

iPhone Battery Replacement: Ensuring Optimal Performance And Longevity

Tech

Meta Ireland Is Set To Lose Approximately 490 Jobs

Tech

Facebook’s Automatic Friend Request Bug Is Being Fixed By Meta

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Facebook's Automatic Friend Request Bug Is Being Fixed By Meta

(CTN News) – As part of its apology, Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has acknowledged a bug in its application that may have caused some users to send friend requests inadvertently to profiles they visited.

As a result of the glitch, users on the social network have expressed much frustration and humour as a result of it, which has now been resolved by Facebook.

There are many users who feel that their privacy has been invaded by the bug, as it effectively exposed their browsing history to those whose profiles they had been visiting, as the bug caused many users to feel that their privacy has been invaded.

A statement has been issued by Meta expressing its regret over the issue and stating that it has resolved the issue to the satisfaction of the users.

As a result of a recent app update, we were able to fix a bug that led to some friends requests being sent by mistake to friends on Facebook.

As a result, we have been able to prevent this from happening, and we apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused,” a Meta spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

Furthermore, Meta Facebook is also expanding its offerings of artificial intelligence in order to combat the competition it faces in the market, along with addressing this bug, in an effort to combat the competition in the market.

Recently, the company announced that it had created generative AI tools that could be used by advertisers to create text for their ads and alternative background images for their ads.

Currently, these tools are being tested with a select group of advertisers, with plans for them to gradually expand their availability starting in July, as they are being tested with a select group of advertisers.

Facebook also launched a platform that uses artificial intelligence to predict ads’ performance in real time. By using this platform, advertisers will be able to better understand the effectiveness of their ads before they launch them, which will ultimately help them to make better decisions about their advertising.

If you click on a random person’s profile on Facebook, you will find out that they are adding you.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter’s New CEO Is Excited To Help The Company Grow

Become a Microsoft Office Expert For Life For Only $70!

An Ex-TikTok Official Claims China Had Access To App Data
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs