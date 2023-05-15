Facebook’s Automatic Friend Request Bug Is Being Fixed By Meta

(CTN News) – As part of its apology, Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has acknowledged a bug in its application that may have caused some users to send friend requests inadvertently to profiles they visited.

As a result of the glitch, users on the social network have expressed much frustration and humour as a result of it, which has now been resolved by Facebook.

There are many users who feel that their privacy has been invaded by the bug, as it effectively exposed their browsing history to those whose profiles they had been visiting, as the bug caused many users to feel that their privacy has been invaded.

A statement has been issued by Meta expressing its regret over the issue and stating that it has resolved the issue to the satisfaction of the users.

As a result of a recent app update, we were able to fix a bug that led to some friends requests being sent by mistake to friends on Facebook.

As a result, we have been able to prevent this from happening, and we apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused,” a Meta spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

Furthermore, Meta Facebook is also expanding its offerings of artificial intelligence in order to combat the competition it faces in the market, along with addressing this bug, in an effort to combat the competition in the market.

Recently, the company announced that it had created generative AI tools that could be used by advertisers to create text for their ads and alternative background images for their ads.

Currently, these tools are being tested with a select group of advertisers, with plans for them to gradually expand their availability starting in July, as they are being tested with a select group of advertisers.

Facebook also launched a platform that uses artificial intelligence to predict ads’ performance in real time. By using this platform, advertisers will be able to better understand the effectiveness of their ads before they launch them, which will ultimately help them to make better decisions about their advertising.

If you click on a random person’s profile on Facebook, you will find out that they are adding you.

