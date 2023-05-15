Become a Microsoft Office Expert For Life For Only $70!

(CTN News) – Do you need a gift for a recent graduate that is useful? The Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021 lifetime license can be used at home or at work.

This tool is an invaluable tool for crafting resumes, analyzing data, and organizing shopping lists.

In addition, the Training Bundle provides new users with the opportunity to learn how to use the bundle’s versatile applications.

As of May 14, you can purchase a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021 as well as the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle for just $69.99 (an 85% savings).

In this bundle, you will find Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business.

A certain amount of learning is required in order to make use of some of these applications, and some of the advanced features can be found in dropdown menus or may require some practice.

Purchase of the Premium Microsoft Training Bundle allows new users to learn how to utilize these Microsoft applications to their full potential.

In the Premium Training Bundle, new users learn how to use Microsoft Office and how to organize their emails or set up time-saving buttons in Word.

Venture capitalist and author Chris Haroun teaches the Excel course, which covers everything from basic functions to automation using macros and VBA.

The Microsoft Office suite includes a dedicated course for nearly every app, and all course materials are available for life.

High school and college graduates would appreciate a lifetime license to Office Professional for Windows 2021. You can use it at work, school, or at home.

The lifetime license and the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle are available for just $69.99 (regularly $1,918) for a limited time only. It is possible for prices to change at any time.

With Word, you can create documents from scratch or use style templates to create documents with a consistent look and feel. With resume templates readily available, job searching may be a little easier.

A visual resume can also be created using Publisher using more advanced design tools.

At a new job, Excel can be invaluable for organizing data and automating tasks. PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams can be used to share data with a team or peers, and OneNote and Access can be used to organize it.

A secure way to meet online is provided by Skype for Business. High school graduates may benefit from the ability to video chat with their families.

Ultimately, the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021 make a wonderful gift for recent graduates.

There are eight courses included to help new users master these versatile apps, which can be used at work, at school, or at home. What better gift than a lifetime of Microsoft Office and the training necessary to master it?

