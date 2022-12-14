Twitch 2022 Recap: How To Get It

(CTN News) – Once again, it’s that time of the year when Twitch users all over the world are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the platform’s yearly recap towards the end of the year.

Over the course of the last few years, Twitch has been sending out recaps to both streamers and viewers alike. These recaps inform both of them which channels they are watching the most and how long they are spending on the platform, among other interesting details.

With the release of a yearly recap for 2022, Twitch has also followed suit, taking the same approach.

In some cases, however, users were unable to receive their recaps because certain settings on their accounts were preventing them from receiving them. However, it seems that has simplified recapping this year.

To get your 2022 Twitch recap, here is what you need to do.

Could you please let me know where I can find my Twitch recap for 2022?

It was particularly significant that fans enabled a certain notification setting last year in order to receive their 2021 Twitch recap. This required a certain setting to be enabled. As per the tweet published by Twitch, the process to view your recap for the 2017 season seems to be incredibly easy this year.

I suggest you follow the link in the tweet (Twitch.tv/recaps/annual) and you will be taken to your recap of the show. In the upper part of the page, there are two tabs: the community tab and the viewer tab.

There is also a community option that will display a recap of as a whole platform in general. Your personal yearly recap can be viewed by selecting the viewer option on the site.

Click on the viewer option if you wish to see your own statistics for 2022. These include the number of hours you watched, the number of days you watched, the number of channel points you earned, and the number of your favorite streamers.

I think that should be all you need to do in order to view your 2022 recap. Apparently, Twitch is not sending out the recaps as an email this year.

Instead, viewers must visit the link provided by the platform to access their recaps. This seems to be the case this year.

For some reason, if the specific recap link does not seem to work for you, you can also go to the Twitch homepage to find the full recap.

In the bottom of the page, there should be a pop-up that says “The Twitch Recap here! Recap now!” at everything we did together in 2022.

Click the “Show Me” button on the right side to be taken to the page that summarizes everything we did together.

