WatchOS 9.2 Now Available; Everything You Need To Know

(CTN News) – In addition to iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also releasing watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. This update comes alongside iOS 16.2.

In addition to the notable changes and added features in the update, there are improvements to the Race Route, Crash Detection, WatchOS 9.2 and more.

For a complete copy of the release notes, please refer to the link below.

It has been announced that watchOS 9.2 is now rolling out to all users. When you are ready to update the software on your Apple Watch, you can go to Settings, choose General, and then choose Software Update from the menu.

It is also possible to install the Apple Watch companion app on your iPhone in order to install the update.

Is there anything new in watchOS 9.2?

According to Apple, here is a full rundown of what’s new:

Using the Race Route, you will be able to compete against your previous performance in the Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair Exercises

In order to provide more accurate metrics, a new kickboxing algorithm has been added to the workout app.

An app that displays when environmental sound levels are being reduced with AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max when they are being used with active noise cancellation is now available for AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max

A user of the Family Setup app will be able to control the HomePod speakers, as well as smart home accessories. It will also be able to unlock doors with home keys stored in the Wallet app

On Apple Watch Ultra, accessibility support is available so that the user can visualize when Siren is in use

Response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for Assistive Touch and Quick Actions have been improved.

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) have been optimized for crash detection.

A bug was fixed that caused the display of an incorrect watch time after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus as soon as the alarm was dismissed

The bug that was causing mindfulness sessions to be interrupted has been fixed

Have you noticed any other changes in the new watchOS 9.2 that was released today? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

