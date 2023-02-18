Connect with us

Tech

TikTok Plans To Build 2 More Data Centers In Europe
Advertisement

News Asia Tech

Japan Cancels Launch Of New Missile Sensor-Carrying Rocket

Tech

The Best CRM Software You Should Consider Using in 2023

Tech

OpenAI Will Now Allow Users To Customize ChatGPT

Tech

The Benefits of Instagram Influencer Marketing

Tech

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Quits After 9 Years

Tech

How Startups in Asia are Using AI to Build Smarter Apps

Tech

Best iPhone Spy Apps 2023 to Spy iPhone

Tech

The Ultimate Guide to Buying a Rack Mount Industrial PC

Tech

Fmasters.io Review: A Better Look at The Platform

Tech

Alliance Reserve Review: Advanced Features

Tech

BitMarket-Capital Review – Merits and Demerits Explained

Tech

QbitreView.com Review – A trading platform for Cryptocurrencies

Tech

Why Getting Plugins Can Help Your Business In More Ways Than One

Tech Business

Benefits of Small Business Web Design

Tech

Best Omegle Alternative

Tech

FindPeopleEasy Review: Fast and Secure, What Makes It The Best?

Tech Business

Elon Musk Aims To Find New Twitter CEO By The End Of The Year

Tech

Elon Musk Donated Around $1.95bn of Tesla Shares to Charity Last Year

Gaming Tech

Buy GTA V Modded Accounts Online: gtamodded accounts for sale And The Benefits Of Using Them

Tech

TikTok Plans To Build 2 More Data Centers In Europe

Published

5 seconds ago

on

TikTok Plans To Build 2 More Data Centers In Europe

(CTN NEWS) – The well-known Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok announced Friday that it is preparing to build two new data centers in Europe to calm growing worries about data privacy for its users in the West.

Authorities in Europe and the United States have criticized TikTok over worries that it may collect vast amounts of user data and transport it to China.

Rich Waterworth, the company’s general manager for European operations, wrote in a blog post that they are “in an advanced stage of finalizing a plan” for a second data center in Ireland with a third-party supplier. There its first center was revealed last year.

TikTok is also discussing opening a third data center in Europe, though it has not yet decided on a site.

Kansas state Rep. Jarrod Ousley, D-Merriam, is on his cellphone in the House as he follows a debate over a proposal to put into state law an expanded version of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s ban on TikTok on state devices, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Ousley is among a few Democrats opposing the measure. AP-Yonhap

As our community has grown, Waterworth stated, “in terms of local data storage, we’re aiming to extend our European data storage capacity.”

This year, according to Waterworth, data for TikTok users in Europe will begin to be transferred to the new data centers.

Young people love TikTok, but because China owns it, there are concerns that Beijing might use it to gather information on Western users or spread false information and pro-China narratives.

ByteDance, a Chinese business that relocated its corporate headquarters to Singapore in 2020, owns TikTok.

CEO Shou Zi Chew received a warning from a senior EU official last month that the business would need to adhere to the 27-nation bloc’s stringent new digital regulations.

Online platforms and software firms with 45 million or more users are required under the Digital Services Act to take additional measures to remove illegal content and misinformation or risk facing fines that might total billions of dollars.

TikTok releases its quarterly transparency report, removed 6.5 million videos violating policies in Pakistan

According to a report from TikTok on Friday, the app has 125 million monthly active users in the EU, which put it over the line for more inspection under the proposed rules that will come into force later this year.

There are 150 million users of TikTok worldwide, including those from non-EU nations like Switzerland and Great Britain.

According to monthly user figures they submitted in time for a Friday deadline, Google, Twitter, Apple, Facebook, and Instagram will also be subject to the harsher EU inspection.

According to parent company Meta, Instagram has 250 million users, while Facebook has 255 million monthly active users. Including both signed-in users and those who did not, Twitter reported having 100.9 million users overall.

Apple provided no exact figures when claiming that the iOS App Store had more than 45 million users. According to Google, YouTube has 401.7 million signed-in users, compared to 332 million for Google Search.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Japan Cancels Launch Of New Missile Sensor-Carrying Rocket

The Best CRM Software You Should Consider Using in 2023

OpenAI Will Now Allow Users To Customize ChatGPT
Related Topics:
Continue Reading