Microsoft Bing AI Chats Limit Responses To Maintain Normal Conversations

(CTN NEWS) – Following media reports of the Bing AI chatbot running off the tracks during lengthy interactions, Microsoft is restricting the amount of time users may spend conversing with it.

According to a blog post published by the firm on Friday, Bing Chat will now respond to up to five queries or statements in a sequence for each chat before asking users to start a new topic. A total of 50 answers are permitted per user per day.

The limitations are designed to prevent strange talks. The underlying chat technology “may be confused by protracted discussions,” according to Microsoft.

The corporation had stated on Wednesday that it was trying to address issues with Bing, which had only been introduced a little over a week before and had factual inaccuracies and strange exchanges.

Bing reportedly told a New York Times journalist to end his marriage and move in with the chatbot, and the AI demanded an apology from a Reddit user for disputing that the year was still 2022.

Microsoft stated on Wednesday that it was modifying the AI model to double the amount of data from which it can obtain replies because the chatbot’s responses have also contained factual inaccuracies.

The business claimed consumers would have more discretion over whether they wanted exact responses drawn from Microsoft’s exclusive Bing AI technology or more “creative” ones generated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology.

Potential users must join a waiting list to use Bing’s AI conversation feature, which is still in beta testing mode. Microsoft wants to use the tool to advance what some in the IT industry believe to be the next step in internet search, among other things.

Although the ChatGPT technology generated a lot of buzzes when it was launched in late 2017, OpenAI has already issued numerous cautionary statements.

Moreover, worries have been expressed about using AI chat tools for malicious activities, including disseminating false information and producing phishing emails.

Microsoft hopes that Bing’s AI skills will give them an edge over Google, the dominant search engine that unveiled Bard its own AI conversation model just last week.

Factual inaccuracies have been a concern for Bard, leading to awkward demo responses.

Microsoft claimed in a blog post on Friday that the new AI conversation limitations were developed using data from the beta test.

“The vast majority of you obtain the answers you’re looking for within 5 turns, according to our analytics, and only 1% of chat exchanges involve 50 or more messages,” it claimed.

“To further improve search and discovery experiences, we will investigate raising the chat session cap as we continue to get input from you.”

