5 Best Nvidia and AMD Graphics Card Deals for Holiday Sale 2022
5 Best Nvidia and AMD Graphics Card Deals for Holiday Sale 2022

Published

25 seconds ago

on

5 Best Nvidia and AMD Graphics Card Deals for Holiday Sale 2022

CTN News –  Graphics card prices have been dropping throughout 2022. As a result, during this Holiday Sale, gamers may get video cards for less than their original MSRP.

This is a significant shift from last year when every video card was aggressively scalped. This year, both Nvidia and AMD released new graphics cards.

However, amid these RTX 40 series and RX 7000 series debuts, the last-generation cards truly shine in terms of value. Most RTX 30 and RX 6000 GPUs have been discounted, making them attractive.

Thus, this list was put together with the best deals on the market to help gamers secure their next GPU.

Disclaimer: The list is based on the writer’s opinion, and the prices stated are accurate as of this writing.

A guide to the best Nvidia and AMD graphics card deals this Holiday Sale

5. PowerColor RX 6500 XT Fighter ($129.99)

The RX 6500 XT is a great entry-level graphics card for 1080p gaming with some concessions in visual fidelity. The GPU is not much quicker than the GTX 1650 Super, a three-year-old graphics card from Nvidia. It does, however, provide native support for FSR 2.0, which enables more games to be played at faster framerates.

4. MSI RX 6650 XT Mech 2x ($269.99)

The RX 6650 XT competes directly against the RTX 3060 Ti. Although it falls to the Nvidia crown by a bit, the GPU is an excellent buy for the money it demands. The GPU is currently lowered to $269.99, making it the finest graphics card for 1080p gaming without compromises. The 6650 XT can even handle 1440p with reasonable framerates. Most gamers, though, should stick to 1080p when using this GPU.

3. Zotac RTX 3060 Ti AMP White LHR ($409)

Considering the vast price gap between the RX 6650 XT and the RTX 3060 Ti and how much better the 6750 XT is for the same price, we cannot recommend this graphics card for gaming. However, it excels in some other turfs, leading to its position on the list.

The RTX 3060 Ti is just 15% slower than the RTX 3070. This makes it a solid option for content creation, 3D modeling, and other professional workloads on a tight budget.

AMD’s OpenCL technology lags far behind what Nvidia CUDA can push out in productivity software. Thus, the RTX 3060 TI is a solid graphics card on a budget for creators.

2. MSI RX 6750 XT Mech 2x OC ($409)

The RX 6750 XT is a slightly bumped-up version of the RX 6700 XT, AMD’s 1440p champion. Although the card is slightly slower than the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, it is a solid competitor, provided its $409 price point.

Users can enjoy most games at 1440p without any framerate drops. The card also packs a decent ray-tracing performance. Support for FSR is a bonus. Overall, the RX 6750 XT is a solid option for QHD gaming that will not break the bank.

1. Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming ($729)

The RTX 3080 was designed as a 4K gaming graphics card, and it still performs admirably at UHD. The 10 GB model is still significantly more expensive than the $699 MSRP. However, as previously stated, it is a fascinating card for content production and productivity.

For the same price, gamers should consider the RX 6900 series video cards. They are substantially faster than the 3080. This 80-class GPU, on the other hand, is an impressive card for professionals and will be around for a long time.

