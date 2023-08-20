Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI Will Be Bigger Than The Web

(CTN News) – Exactly twenty-eight years ago, Microsoft had to cope with the rapid expansion and commercialization of the Internet that was taking place at that time.

At the time, Bill Gates, the CEO of Microsoft, saw this change coming, and he sent out an internal memo calling this phenomenon “The Internet Tidal Wave.”

Now, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes that artificial intelligence may be on the same track, and the company is ready to tackle the challenge head-on.

I was asked by Bloomberg’s Emily Chang some time ago if Satya Nadella,

Microsoft’s CEO, was aware that artificial intelligence was going to outpace the Internet’s tidal wave.

Obviously, this is referring to Bill Gates‘ internal memo in which he describes how the Internet will be a core component of Microsoft’s business, but it will also change the way rules are made and create incredible opportunities and challenges as well.

Despite explaining that the industry is remarkably good at overhyping things, Nadella said, “it does feel like that to me,” even though he explained that the industry is generally known to do so.

Having said that, Microsoft has been going down this path for quite some time, having announced an investment of $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019.

With artificial intelligence playing a major role in the company’s rapid growth, the Redmond, WA-based firm has been able to remain competitive despite tough market conditions.

In the first quarter of this year, Microsoft reported its best quarter ever in 48 years, with “record figures in sales and profits” as the company tries to integrate artificial intelligence into its suite of products and services in order to achieve its goals.

Honestly, this should not be too much of a surprise, as Microsoft’s main opponent Google is also making similar moves in the area of artificial intelligence.

Then again, as Nadella points out in his interview, innovation is one of the best things to come out of this back-and-forth game and is a fantastic thing for the industry and its users.

Therefore, whether AI is a tidal wave can still be debated, but so long as companies keep treating it as such, then advancements and innovations will continue abound.

SEE ALSO:

Unlocking The Secrets: How To View Private Instagram Profiles Instantly