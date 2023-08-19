Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Latest Update: Comment Blocking Feature Removed, Drawing Mixed Reactions

(CTN NEWS) – In a recent announcement by X’s owner, Elon Musk, users of the platform formerly known as Twitter will no longer have the option to prevent comments from unwanted followers.

This change, disclosed on Friday, involves the removal of a feature that has traditionally been considered a fundamental safety measure. Elon Musk stated that the ability to block will now be restricted to direct messages exclusively.

“Deleting the ‘Block’ feature, except for Direct Messages, is the course of action,” stated Musk in a Friday update. This statement was in response to a post by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account, which questioned the merits of blocking versus muting someone.

The account, associated with the electric car company where Musk holds the position of CEO, initiated the conversation.

Having secured Twitter in a $44 billion acquisition last year, Musk has extensively transformed the company. This includes workforce reductions, the reinstatement of previously banned accounts, and a recent rebranding of both the company and its platform as X.

Although no specific rationale or timeline was provided for the removal of the block function, Musk did clarify in a subsequent response that it lacked logical reasoning. He reassured that the mute function will remain accessible.

The block function has been a tool for users to guard against the appearance of offensive content and harassment in response to their posts. Conversely, the mute feature shields the individual user from undesirable responses without affecting their visibility in others’ feeds.

Over time, Twitter users have frequently employed the block feature for boycotting purposes or to evade advertisements from specific brands or promoters on the platform.

Binance CEO Urges Focus on Bot and Spam Issues Before Removing Block Functionality

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, an investor in the revamped Twitter alongside Musk, suggested in a post that the company should shift its focus to addressing issues related to bots and spam before contemplating the removal of block functionality.

Zhao’s company presides over one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

He opined, “Prior to removing blocks, X should genuinely tackle the challenges of bots & spam,” expressing his viewpoint.

Louis Jones, a seasoned media and advertising executive now associated with the Brand Safety Institute, expressed significant apprehension regarding Musk’s recent strategy.

Jones cautioned that this approach could result in users being inundated with spam, threats, and harmful content.

He pointed out that Musk’s seemingly lenient stance on freedom of speech could produce a counterintuitive outcome: an upsurge in bullying on the platform and a curbing of free expression among users who find themselves targeted by harassers and predators.

Jones conveyed this sentiment via an email to CNBC, outlining the potential for a detrimental impact on X’s long-term success due to this concerning trajectory.

