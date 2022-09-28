Mars Has Over 7,000 Kg Of Garbage From Humans

(CTN News) _ West Virginia University postdoctoral research fellow Cagri Kilic claims that humans have polluted Mars with over 7,118.6 kilos of waste.

According to Kilic, the total mass of the spacecraft sent to will be around 9,979 kilograms.

Nearly five decades ago, humanity began exploring the red planet.

NASA hopes to send its first astronaut to Mars by 2030. Currently, humans are exploring it with the help of robots and machines.

The 7,000kg estimate was derived from the average mass of all rovers and orbiters sent to the planet.

In order to arrive at an approximate value, the scientist subtracted the mass of parts and devices that are still in use.