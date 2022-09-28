Connect with us

Mars Has Over 7,000 Kg Of Garbage From Humans
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 mins ago

on

(CTN News) _ West Virginia University postdoctoral research fellow Cagri Kilic claims that humans have polluted Mars with over 7,118.6 kilos of waste.

According to Kilic, the total mass of the spacecraft sent to will be around 9,979 kilograms.

Nearly five decades ago, humanity began exploring the red planet.

NASA hopes to send its first astronaut to Mars by 2030. Currently, humans are exploring it with the help of robots and machines.

The 7,000kg estimate was derived from the average mass of all rovers and orbiters sent to the planet.
In order to arrive at an approximate value, the scientist subtracted the mass of parts and devices that are still in use.

According to the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, as of 2014, there have been 18 manmade spacecraft sent to Mars by 14 different countries through a total of 14 different missions.

There was a recent announcement made by NASA that its Perseverance Mars rover had found some garbage on the surface of Mars. It is unfortunate that this is not the only debris that can be found over there.

A statement by Kilic indicated that there were three primary sources of debris: discarded hardware, inactive spacecraft, and crashed spacecraft.

As a result of the destruction of spacecraft, fragments are added to the trash pile.

It has been reported that two spacecraft have crashed and four others have lost contact with Earth leaving behind debris that, Kilic fears, may have an impact on future missions to Mars.

