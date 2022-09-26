Connect with us

Apple Says it Will Manufacture iPhone 14 in India
Apple Says it Will Manufacture iPhone 14 in India

(CTN News) – According to Apple Inc., it will manufacture its new iPhone 14 in India as part of a move away from China.

With the exception of one new adventure-focused watch, Apple focused on safety updates rather than flashy new technical specifications when it launched iPhone 14 earlier this month.

An Apple statement said, “We’re thrilled to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India.”.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety features.

In late 2022, JP Morgan analysts predict Apple will move about five percent of iPhone-14 production to India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

In a note last week, JPM analysts predicted that one out of four iPhones will be made in India by 2025.

