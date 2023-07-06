Threads App By Meta: Bridging The Gap Between Instagram And Twitter Features

(CTN NEWS) – According to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), the newly-launched Threads app is intended to surpass Twitter in terms of popularity.

Industry experts believe that Threads has the potential to attract disgruntled Twitter users who are dissatisfied with recent changes to the platform.

Threads: Instagram launches app to rival Twitter

Threads, which is currently not being launched in the European Union, allows users to post messages of up to 500 characters and offers many features similar to Twitter.

In a recent post, Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of maintaining a “friendly” atmosphere on the platform, stating that it will ultimately determine its success.

However, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, responded by saying, “Being criticized by strangers on Twitter is far preferable to indulging in the false happiness of hiding pain on Instagram.”

When asked if Threads would be “bigger than Twitter,” Zuckerberg replied, “It will take some time, but I believe there should be a public conversation app with over 1 billion users. Twitter has had the opportunity to achieve this but hasn’t succeeded. Hopefully, we will.”

Critics have raised concerns about the amount of data that Threads might collect, including personal information such as health, financial, and browsing data tied to users’ identities, as reported by the Apple App Store.

Threads is currently available for download in more than 100 countries, including the UK, but its release in the European Union is still pending due to regulatory considerations.

Zuckerberg has claimed that the app garnered two million sign-ups within its first two hours of availability.

Meta Unveils Threads: An Expansion of Instagram’s Text Features with Future Integrations

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has introduced a new app called Threads, which it refers to as an “initial version” with plans for additional features, including the ability to interact with users on other social media platforms like Mastodon.

The company stated its vision for Threads is to leverage Instagram’s strengths and extend them to text-based content. Prior to its launch, Meta expressed its intention to enhance the user experience with this new app.

Despite being a standalone application, Threads requires users to log in using their Instagram accounts. Their Instagram usernames are carried over, but there is an option to customize their profile exclusively for Threads.

Additionally, users will have the option to follow the same accounts they do on Instagram, as Meta confirmed. While Instagram allows for privacy settings, Threads enables users to have a public presence.

The release of this new app follows criticism of Meta’s business practices.

Frances Haugen, a Meta whistleblower, accused the company of prioritizing profits over user safety and voiced concerns about the moderation of the platform.

Furthermore, Meta faced a scandal involving third-party access to Facebook users’ personal data, including the controversial involvement of British political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

In a playful remark alluding to Meta’s past controversies, Elon Musk quipped, “thank goodness they’re so sanely run” on Monday.

While alternative platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon exist, they have struggled to gain significant traction.

Threads, however, enjoys a substantial advantage by leveraging Instagram’s extensive user base, consisting of hundreds of millions of users.

With Threads, Meta aims to provide a new text-focused experience while capitalizing on the existing popularity and familiarity of Instagram.

How Do Threads Function?

Threads, a newly launched app by Meta (formerly Facebook), enables users to share posts between Threads and Instagram effortlessly.

This two-way sharing functionality encompasses links, photos, and videos of up to five minutes in length. However, some early users have encountered issues with image uploads, indicating initial technical challenges.

Users are presented with a feed of posts, referred to as “threads” by Meta, from accounts they follow as well as recommended content.

The app offers various controls, such as the ability to manage “mentions” and filter out replies containing specific words.

Furthermore, users can unfollow, block, restrict, or report other profiles. Notably, any accounts blocked on Instagram are automatically blocked on Threads, emphasizing the integration between the two platforms.

While Meta emphasizes the connection to Instagram, media coverage has drawn comparisons to Twitter, with some investors dubbing Threads a potential “Twitter killer.”

Recently, Twitter CEO Elon Musk limited the number of tweets users can view per day on his platform, citing concerns about data scraping.

This move was seen as a strategy to encourage users to subscribe to Twitter Blue, the platform’s subscription service.

In addition, Twitter announced that its popular user dashboard, TweetDeck, will become a paid service in 30 days. Many Twitter users have expressed dissatisfaction with the platform and Musk’s leadership, citing erratic behavior and differing political views since he took over.

Notably, Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg jokingly agreed to a hypothetical cage fight last month, and Zuckerberg’s early posts on Threads referenced his interest in mixed martial arts.

While Threads is currently available in the UK, its launch in the European Union has been delayed due to regulatory uncertainties surrounding the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

Meta is actively exploring options for launching the app in the EU, considering the rules governing data sharing between platforms owned by large companies like Meta.

The company emphasizes its commitment to protecting user privacy, which it considers fundamental to its business.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Download Spotify Songs: 3 Methods To Enjoy Music Anytime, Anywhere

Nvidia RTX 4060 Faces Early Discounting And Lukewarm Reception As RTX 3060 Gains Popularity

Google Pixel 8 Series: Larger Battery, Wi-Fi 7, And More Expected Features