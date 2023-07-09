Twitch Stories Takes On YouTube Shorts And TikTok

(CTN News) – Twitch was once considered a “live only” platform, but that’s no longer the case. In addition to livestreaming, the long-established site will also now allow streamers to reach their audiences without having to be live by introducing short-form content and making offline content more discoverable.

It is expected that Twitch Stories will be comparable to Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok stories, as they will be viewable on Mobile and will only be available for a period of 24 hours after posting before they disappear.

In October 2023, Twitch will launch a new feature for its community that will be covered by the community guidelines that govern Twitch.

The Discovery Feed feature will be available soon on Twitch

Streamers have also begun to announce that a new feature that will be coming to Twitch is the Discovery Feed, which will be similar to YouTube shorts in the sense that streamers will be able to scroll through a stream of short clips that they post on Twitch.

Short-form content such as this was created with the idea of helping Twitch Mobile app users find new streamers and content they might be interested in through this short-form content.

With all of the new features and improvements that have been added to the site, an update has also been made to the Clips editor that has already been integrated into the site to improve its functionality.

A new version of the editor is coming to mobile devices as well as offering the ability to export clips directly from TikTok to as part of the update.

According to Product Vice President Jeremy Forrester, in an interview with Eurogamer, “We are not building the Feeds to compete with TikTok, we don’t want to build a platform where people just come and consume the feed for an hour a day.”.

According to Forrester, the purpose of this tool is to help streamers grow their live stream communities by using things like short form content and user interfaces that people are already accustomed to while helping them achieve their goals. In the eyes of Twitch, livestreams will remain the heart of everything we do on the platform.”

While there are a lot of changes that appear to be coming in the near future to mobile first, there appears to be a focus at this time on the platform’s livestream content.

