Google Pixel 8 Series: Larger Battery, Wi-Fi 7, And More Expected Features

(CTN NEWS) – In recent weeks, we have been able to reveal many of the exciting features that await us in the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series.

These include a highly enhanced Tensor G3 processor, an improved camera system, new displays, support for USB DisplayPort alternate mode, and even fresh wallpapers.

However, there are still several specifications and other interesting details about the Pixel 8 series that we haven’t covered yet.

Fortunately, thanks to an insider source at Google, we now have the opportunity to share some of the remaining mysteries surrounding the Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 8: Faster Charging And Slightly Bigger Batteries

In previous iterations, Google Pixel smartphones have fallen behind in terms of charging speeds.

While Chinese manufacturers have incorporated support for incredibly high power levels (reaching as high as 240W), and even major players like Samsung have embraced faster charging on their premium Android devices, Pixels have been limited to a relatively modest 23W, and that’s only available on the Pro model.

Unfortunately, Google has maintained its conservative approach, and the charging speeds on the Pixel 8 series still have room for improvement. However, there is a slight upgrade to look forward to.

Both the regular Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will experience a small 4W increase in charging power. The devices will now support 24W and 27W charging respectively.

Pixel 7 Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 7 Pro Wired charging 20W 24W 27W 23W Wireless charging 20W (proprietary)

12W (Qi) 20W (proprietary)

12W (Qi) 23W (proprietary)

12W (Qi) 23W (proprietary)

12W (Qi) Battery capacity 4,270 mAh 4,485 mAh 4,950 mAh 4,926 mAh

One aspect that remains consistent is the presence of wireless charging.

According to available information, it appears that Google has not made any modifications to the wireless charging capabilities found in the Pixel 7 series, which offered 20W and 23W support.

However, there have been minor adjustments to the battery capacities. The Pixel 8 now features a larger 4,485mAh battery, replacing the previous 4,270mAh one.

Similarly, the Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,950mAh battery, an increase from the 4,926mAh capacity of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 8: Wi-Fi 7 support incoming

After transitioning to the semi-custom Tensor chips in the Google Pixel 6 series, Google has partnered with Broadcom for its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chips.

In the Pixel 6, Google utilized the high-end BCM4389 chip, which offered support for the Wi-Fi 6E standard, representing the best available option at that time. The Pixel 7 retained the same chip without any changes.

Now, for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google is upgrading the chip to BCM4398, which introduces support for Wi-Fi 7.

This new standard builds upon the advancements of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, offering enhanced speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability, while maintaining compatibility with older standards.

It is important to note that the Wi-Fi 7 standard has not yet been formally finalized, but early implementations of commercial products already support it.

Google Pixel 8: UWB remains exclusive to the Pro

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a relatively new wireless technology that enables highly accurate distance measurement between devices.

A prime illustration of this capability is the Apple AirTag, which can guide an iPhone user equipped with UWB technology directly to its precise location.