Google Pixel 8 Series: Larger Battery, Wi-Fi 7, And More Expected Features
(CTN NEWS) – In recent weeks, we have been able to reveal many of the exciting features that await us in the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series.
These include a highly enhanced Tensor G3 processor, an improved camera system, new displays, support for USB DisplayPort alternate mode, and even fresh wallpapers.
However, there are still several specifications and other interesting details about the Pixel 8 series that we haven’t covered yet.
Fortunately, thanks to an insider source at Google, we now have the opportunity to share some of the remaining mysteries surrounding the Pixel 8 series.
Google Pixel 8: Faster Charging And Slightly Bigger Batteries
In previous iterations, Google Pixel smartphones have fallen behind in terms of charging speeds.
While Chinese manufacturers have incorporated support for incredibly high power levels (reaching as high as 240W), and even major players like Samsung have embraced faster charging on their premium Android devices, Pixels have been limited to a relatively modest 23W, and that’s only available on the Pro model.
Unfortunately, Google has maintained its conservative approach, and the charging speeds on the Pixel 8 series still have room for improvement. However, there is a slight upgrade to look forward to.
Both the regular Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will experience a small 4W increase in charging power. The devices will now support 24W and 27W charging respectively.
|Pixel 7
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Pixel 7 Pro
|
Wired charging
|
20W
|
24W
|
27W
|
23W
|
Wireless charging
|
20W (proprietary)
12W (Qi)
|
20W (proprietary)
12W (Qi)
|
23W (proprietary)
12W (Qi)
|
23W (proprietary)
12W (Qi)
|
Battery capacity
|
4,270 mAh
|
4,485 mAh
|
4,950 mAh
|
4,926 mAh
One aspect that remains consistent is the presence of wireless charging.
According to available information, it appears that Google has not made any modifications to the wireless charging capabilities found in the Pixel 7 series, which offered 20W and 23W support.
However, there have been minor adjustments to the battery capacities. The Pixel 8 now features a larger 4,485mAh battery, replacing the previous 4,270mAh one.
Similarly, the Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,950mAh battery, an increase from the 4,926mAh capacity of the Pixel 7 Pro.
Google Pixel 8: Wi-Fi 7 support incoming
After transitioning to the semi-custom Tensor chips in the Google Pixel 6 series, Google has partnered with Broadcom for its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chips.
In the Pixel 6, Google utilized the high-end BCM4389 chip, which offered support for the Wi-Fi 6E standard, representing the best available option at that time. The Pixel 7 retained the same chip without any changes.
Now, for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google is upgrading the chip to BCM4398, which introduces support for Wi-Fi 7.
This new standard builds upon the advancements of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, offering enhanced speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability, while maintaining compatibility with older standards.
It is important to note that the Wi-Fi 7 standard has not yet been formally finalized, but early implementations of commercial products already support it.
Google Pixel 8: UWB remains exclusive to the Pro
Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a relatively new wireless technology that enables highly accurate distance measurement between devices.
A prime illustration of this capability is the Apple AirTag, which can guide an iPhone user equipped with UWB technology directly to its precise location.
Google initially introduced UWB in the Pixel 6 Pro and continued its inclusion in the Pixel 7 Pro. More recent Google devices, such as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, also incorporate UWB functionality.
Notably, this feature was absent in the non-Pro versions of the Pixel series.
|Pixel 7
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Pixel 7 Pro
|
UWB support
|
No
|
No
|
Yes (upgraded module)
|
Yes
Regrettably, this situation remains unchanged with the Pixel 8 series. Although the Pixel 8 Pro will include an upgraded UWB module, the smaller Pixel 8 will still lack this feature.
This is particularly disappointing considering that Google is actively developing functionalities that would leverage UWB technology.
There are rumors of a first-party alternative to AirTag, which would be UWB-enabled and integrate with the enhanced Find My Device network.
Additionally, there are plans for a feature that allows seamless media playback transfer to a docked Pixel Tablet, similar to what is already available within the Apple ecosystem with the HomePod.
Obtaining The Pixel 8 May Be Somewhat More Accessible
The availability of Google Pixel devices falls short of expectations.
According to Google’s official documentation, Pixel devices are only officially sold in 17 countries, and the situation is even more limited for certain devices like the Pixel Fold, which is officially available in just 4 countries.
This pales in comparison to other manufacturers, such as Apple, which distributes its devices in approximately 139 countries (potentially more, considering the available regions on its website).
For individuals residing in smaller countries like Poland, acquiring a Pixel device poses challenges.
The only options available are purchasing from unofficial distributors, which often involves significant overpricing, or importing the device independently without warranty or support.
While Google’s business plans remain undisclosed to the public, we can speculate on potential expansions based on certain clues.
Since the Pixel 7 series, Google has included electronic warranty terms on its phones.
By comparing the list of languages available on the Pixel 8 to those on the Pixel 7, we can infer which countries might witness additional official distribution of the phones.
The inclusion of additional languages hints at the possibility of expansion to the following countries:
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Portugal
Even if these regions do receive an official release, the number is still relatively low, which can be somewhat disappointing.
However, it is certainly a step in the right direction. Hopefully, Google will continue to expand the list of available regions for future models of its phones, offering wider accessibility to users worldwide.
