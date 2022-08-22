How To Use Google Search Console for SEO

Rapid technological advancements have allowed the creation of tools that shape global businesses. The abundance of SEO tools available is one result of the fast-moving technology. Nowadays, there are over 100 tools available, but most of them require subscription fees for full access to their features. The good thing is that there are also powerful, free tools you can use, like Google Search Console.

Google Search Console allows SEO professionals, digital marketers, and business owners to monitor how Google views websites. This tool is a free service that lets you maintain and troubleshoot your website’s presence on search results. We have created a guide that is simple and helpful to help you understand how Google Search Console works and how it can improve your search engine ranking.

How Does Google Search Console Work

Google Search Console is a free web analytic tool. It gives you information that is crucial for optimizing your ranking on search engine results pages. For instance, it provides information, such as keywords your website ranks for and the ranking that you receive for those keywords. It also shows you the organic clicks your site gets when it appears on search results.

On top of that, Google Search Console also warns you about specific website problems, such as crawl errors and manual actions. Crawl errors indicate that Google is unable to access one of your pages. Manual actions, on the other hand, tell you if Google has removed or degraded a page because it violates certain quality guidelines. Google Search Console also lets you see whether your website is mobile-friendly.

Why Utilize Google Search Console

According to Advanced Digital Media Services, understanding web analytics and the tools used for it allows you to improve your overall marketing strategy.

So, to help you understand the advantages of utilizing Google Search Console for your SEO, here are some things you can do with it:

1. Improve Your Clickthrough Rate (CTR) for Underperforming Keywords

It’s essential to see which keywords your website is ranking for. Keywords that don’t put you on top of search results, particularly the first two positions, are considered underperforming keywords. These keywords don’t receive as many organic clicks compared to the top two websites on search results.

To identify underperforming keywords on your website, click on the “Search Results” tab on Google Search Console. Next, go to the average CTR and position data. Scroll down to the queries report, set the average ranking position filter below 8.1, and then sort the results in descending order.

Optimize your page with high-domain keywords to improve your ranking on search engine results pages. You should only use search queries that have high impressions—the number of times a website appears in search results for a specific query. There is no point in using keywords with low impressions.

2. Optimize Pages With Good Rankings but Low CTR

Google Search Console allows you to see which pages have high rankings but low CTRs. If you’re wondering how a high-ranking page gets a low CTR, you need to know that different content appears on search results. YouTube videos and People Also Ask (PAA) might be among the top results. These pages take up the most organic clicks.

You don’t have much to do because YouTube and PAA are both from Google, so they dominate the top rankings. If there is one competitor site that is higher than yours, you can begin to analyze why your page’s CTR is significantly lower than you expected. This, in turn, allows you to determine if there are any ways to increase organic clicks or traffic.

3. Look for Sitemap Errors

Sitemaps are the files that inform Google which pages on a specific website are important. These files make it easier for internet crawlers to navigate websites and web pages. When sitemap issues occur, they can cause confusion for internet crawlers and lead to wasted time and effort.

To know whether your website has sitemap issues, go to the “Sitemaps Report” on Google Search Console and click the button next to the sitemap you wish to inspect. You will then see warnings, errors, and valid URLs. Excluded ones will also be displayed. The tool allows you to see what errors your sitemap contains if there are any.

Google Search Console offers many more advantages. Here are some examples of what you can do when you utilize it:

Identify which of your web pages need internal links or pruning.

Tell you which pages receive the most quality backlinks.

Key Takeaway

In summary, Google Search Console allows you to see the essential data and insights that will help you improve your SEO strategies. It is free and powerful because it allows people to see that SEO is much more than competing for the top spot on search results. It allows you to understand the SEO market and what is needed to increase organic traffic and clicks.

