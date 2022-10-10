Halloween sale of 2022: iPads And MacBooks Expected to Be Discounted, Sale Dates, And More

(CTN News) – A money-saving sale? Who wouldn’t? During Halloween spookiest events, major brands will offer their best products at intriguing prices.
During All Saints’ Eve, Apple offers special deals. IPhones, iPads, MacBooks
, and more are on sale in the upcoming sale, slated for a week or two.
MacBooks are performance-packed and portable laptops that need no introduction. iPads’ newest generation has revolutionized performance and display in the tablet market. Feature-rich product lines can burn a hole in your pocket.
Take advantage of the upcoming sales and numerous deals one cannot refuse if you are looking to purchase MacBooks or iPads.
There’s a good chance Apple’s MacBooks and iPads will be on sale this Halloween.
Halloween is on the 31st of October every year.Festival sales usually start a couple weeks before the date. Other than jump scares, there are great deals on electronics, apparel, special costumes, and more.
Every year, Apple offers discounts to its loyal fans. The tech giant will likely do the same in 2022. You can join the Apple family or upgrade your old device without breaking the bank.
2022 Halloween MacBook sale.
With an 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine, the latest MacBooks are powered by Apple’s most powerful M2 chipset.
MacBook Air and Pro 2022 models are supposed to run 1.4x faster than previous models, 15x faster than Intel’s processors, and last up to 18 hours.
It should be noted, however, that the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models of 2020 and 2021 are still as powerful as they were in the past. Even in 2022, these are worthy choices to make.
- MacBook Air (M1 / 2020): Starting at $999
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 / 2021): Starting at $1999
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 / 2021): Starting at $2499
- MacBook Air (M2 / 2022): Starting at $1199
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2 / 2022): Starting at $1299
- Once the sale starts, these offers should be available on the models mentioned above. Retailers may offer discounts between 5-15%.
