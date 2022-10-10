Earth’s Surface Hides a Huge Ocean

(CTN News) – There has been a lot of science fiction written about the Earth’s Surface idea of an underwater world, but a group of researchers says it is not too far from the scientific truth.

An area of the Earth’s surface has been discovered that is believed to contain several times more water than the rest of the Earth’s oceans combined.

The discovery was made by the discovery of diamonds, and it may support a theory that has shaken the conventional wisdom about the origin of water on earth. See what scientists have discovered and what impact it may have by reading on.

Geologists at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany were investigating a diamond that was found more than 2,100 feet underground in Botswana, Africa.

According to their analysis of the stone, it contains a large amount of water. Diamonds contain a large volume of water, which supports the theory – previously just a theory – that a vast ocean hung between the upper and lower layers of the Earth.

Diamonds were found at a depth of 660 meters,

Or approximately 2,100 feet, in the deepest part of the “transition zone,” the boundary layer that separates Earth’s upper mantle and lower mantle. In lower regions of the transition zone –

“These mineral shifts greatly hinder the movement of rocks within the mantle,” said Professor Frank Brinker of Goethe University in Frankfurt.

The mantle plumes – rising plumes of hot rock from the deep mantle – sometimes stop just below the transition zone.

Because of the density and stationary nature of this area, scientists were unsure how much water is present.