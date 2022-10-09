Connect with us

A 'Hunter's Moon' Will Be Visible In Philly On Sunday
A ‘Hunter’s Moon’ Will Be Visible In Philly On Sunday

A 'Hunter's Moon' Will Be Visible In Philly On Sunday

(CTN News) – Before 5 p.m. Sunday, Hunter’s moon Philadelphians will be able to see an orange, glowing full moon in the sky.

As the full moon reaches its full illumination at 4:54 p.m., the “Hunter’s moon” will reach its peak nighttime shadowy glow shortly after sunset.

As of Saturday evening, you will be able to see the Hunter’s moon beginning to position itself in the sky, although the peak and illusion of a larger orange moon will be more apparent on Sunday night.

As the moon drifts across the sky as the sun sets, it may appear more giant and orange than usual, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Its size, however, is a trick of the eye.

It is said in the Farmer’s Almanac that the moon appears as a small disk in the sky when it is high overhead because it is dwarfed by the vast hemisphere of the heavens.

Alternatively, when the moon is low, it is viewed in relation to earthly objects, such as chimneys or trees, which provide scale when viewed from a distance.

As your brain compares the moon to trees, buildings, or other reference points, the moon appears massive.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, “Hunter’s Moon” signals to farmers that cold winter is coming. Since this is the first full moon after the autumn equinox, it is called the Hunter’s Moon. Moons are referred to as ‘Sanguine’ or ‘Blood moons’.

Nature coincides with alternative moon names for October. ‘Drying Rice’ moon is associated with rice preparation for the winter after harvest; ‘Falling Leaves moon’ is associated with autumn.

During the winter migration, the ‘Migrating moon’ refers to birds moving south due to the cold temperatures.

There was a pink moon in April at 2:55 p.m. It got its name from a pink wildflower.

During a solar eclipse in May, the moon turned red. Blood moons are named for their color.

A crescent moon and five planets were aligned in June.

In the sky, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn were visible using the moon, which was positioned between Venus and Mars.

There was a supermoon in July. A full moon appeared 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

Why is it called Full Hunter’s moon?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says: “It is believed that this Full Moon came to be called the Full Hunter’s Moon because it signalled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead.” Many First Nations peoples tracked the passage of time throughout a year using a lunar calendar.

